Rams Rival Do Not Trust Newly Signed Quarterback
The Seattle Seahawks have their quarterback for the 2025 season, signing Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract. The move has made many question why, as the Seahawks have quickly shifted their agenda for next season after contract extension talks with Geno Smith failed, leading to his trade to the Raiders.
However a new report has come out stating that the reported three-year deal is actually a one-year deal with a team option.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has the latest terms.
In 2025, Darnold will have a $37.5 million contract, fully guaranteed. In 2026, Darnold will receive a $27.5 million deal with $17.5 million guaranteed. The $27.5 million becomes fully guaranteed the week after next season's Super Bowl. In 2027, the last year of the deal, is worth $35.5 million with no guaranteed money.
"The structure allows the Seahawks to escape the contract after one year and $37.5 million. While it’s generally frowned upon for teams to scrap contracts when the guarantee flips from injury-only to full in the early days of the waiver period, that’s what the Raiders did with Derek Carr in 2023." Wrote Florio. "(The good news for the player is that it gives him a head start on free agency, by more than a month.)"
"If the Seahawks pick up the second year of the Darnold contract at $27.5 million, it’s a two-year, $65 million deal. That’s an average of $32.5 million per year."
"Bottom line? If Darnold regresses in 2025, he could be released after only one season. And the Seahawks will be out only $37.5 million. With Geno Smith apparently looking for much more than $37.5 million per year on a new deal in Seattle, the strategic decision to pivot from Smith to Darnold makes sense — even if it ultimately puts the Seahawks back in the market for a quarterback a year from now."
That's an interesting way to say you do not believe in Sam Darnold. This is about the message the Seahawks are sending him. This is a one-year trial.
If they had some trust in him, they would have put at least two years without a team option. This is an extended and well paid audition.
This move could affect former Rams WR Cooper Kupp, especially trying to learn a new playbook.
It will be interesting to see how Seattle navigates these fine waters.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE