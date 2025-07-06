Will California Native Be Rams' Next Star Cornerback?
When Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson intercepted Carson Beck to secure victory for the Crimson Tide over the Georgia Bulldogs, it signified that the Santa Ana native and Mater Dei alum had arrived in Tuscaloosa.
As Jackson and Alabama look to rebound on what was a down year down south, the Los Angeles Rams are storming towards the regular season. However, questions about the defensive backs on the team remain the Rams' biggest concern and if the team felt they didn't need to address the room in 2025, they will in 2026.
Next offseason Darious Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, Quentin Lake, and Kam Curl are either cut candidates or out of contract.
Recently, Pro Football Network Max Dorsey mocked Jackson to the Packers as a replacement for Jaire Alexander, and while it's way too early to start mocking players, it's the right time to write Jackson's name down on a short list of collegiate cornerbacks who could become the heir to Jalen Ramsey.
"Jackson is a raw prospect, but he’s one of the best overall athletes in this class," wrote Dorsey. "He has elite play speed and fluid hips, enabling him to stay in man with any wide receiver in the NFL. With another year of development at Alabama, Jackson could enter the 2026 draft as CB1."
"Jackson would bring a different skill [to Jaire Alexander] set but similar impact potential," wrote PFN's Pedro Narduchi. "At 6’1″ and 185 pounds, he has the size to match up with bigger receivers while maintaining the speed to cover slot guys. His time at USC showed flashes of elite coverage ability, but consistency was an issue. The transfer to Alabama and Nick Saban’s defensive system helped refine his technique."
At this point, Jackson is a question mark. He still has those concerns regarding consistency and 2025 will serve as a barometer to his level of NFL-readiness.
However, the Rams have not had a true lockdown cornerback since Ramsey, and due to his departure back in 2023, the franchise has shifted in their defensive identity, something that will play a factor in Jackson's potential fit within the defense.
With that being said, Jackson is very talented, and if the Rams are to address some of the big contracts that are going to be shelled out over the next three years, some cheap and effective play at the cornerback position would go a long way to providing true stability for the team.
