3 Prospects Rams Fans Should Watch in CFB Week 3
Week 3 of college football is here, and it is time for some exciting matchups with plenty of prospects to watch throughout the weekend. The Los Angeles Rams, who usually keep most of their draft processes close to the vest, are likely to have scouts scour across the country this fall looking for the future of the franchise at any position on the roster. However, the quarterback position remains the key objective.
With Matthew Stafford beginning his 17th season in the NFL, his future is in doubt, and Los Angeles must look to find his successor through the draft this upcoming offseason. With two first-round selections, they'll have their chance. Keep that in mind as we look into three prospects Rams fans should keep an eye on this weekend, dominated by quarterbacks.
QB Dante Moore, No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern (Noon ET on FOX)
The former five-star recruit two years ago has had a hot start to the season with 479 yards, six touchdown passes, and over a 77 percent completion percentage with no interceptions. The talent has always been there for Moore, who dealt with a bad UCLA football team as a true freshman before transferring to Oregon and sitting behind now-Browns quarterback Dillion Gabriel.
Moore's talent is legit, but it will need to be shown against better competition. His ball placement is splendid to this point and has great arm talent for the position, using good mobility in and out of the pocket to create different platforms to attack from.
QB Byrum Brown, No. 18 South Florida at No. 5 Miami (4:30 PM on The CW Network)
Last year saw plenty of talk in the draft community about Brown before an injury cut his season short in 2024. Back with the Bulls for another season, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound signal-caller has been one of the biggest pieces to the hottest team in college football.
This is a similar player to South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers: massive arm with incredible body strength to shed tackles in the pocket, and the balance and mobility to create big plays with his legs. However, consistency has been a big issue for Brown, and he must spend time developing behind a starter at the next level. If Stafford returns, this could be a great fit for Brown with head coach Sean McVay.
WR Barion Brown, LSU vs. Florida (7:30 PM on ABC)
There is no guarantee that Tutu Atwell returns to Los Angeles next season, which means the Rams must find an explosive playmaker for their offense alongside Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. LSU and former Kentucky standout Barion Brown is one of the most, if not the most, explosive playmakers in college football, and it has stood out consistently to start the season.
Brown will take the top off of defenses and bring great value in the return game. He'll play his first conference game with the Tigers this weekend against Florida, who present plenty of talented defensive backs. This will be an interesting test for the Tigers' top playmaker.
