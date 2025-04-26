Rams' Jarquez Hunter Will Power Up Rams' Offense
Close your eyes. It's a somewhat warm fall day with a brisk chill in the air. The sun peaks over the breaking horizon. Saturdays down south, the smell of freshly cut grass perfumes the air, the joy of another beautiful day for football penetrates the anticipation of game day.
Delta dawn, what's that flower do you have on plays in your head as the Rams' new running back Jarquez Hunter stretches in a sinister silence before he's about to run through a defender's face.
There's surgical precision and then there is brute force. While Hunter is able to use the scalpel to find the holes, once he sees daylight, he's trading in his tool for a baseball bat to blast his way into the endzone.
The Rams should not be able to be any happier over this pick. Hunter is David Montgomery with some Marshawn Lynch and a little Saquon Barkley that will benefit from the fact that, for the first time in years, he'll play alongside a competent passer.
"Run-after-contact machine who can extend the play well beyond what you might expect. Hunter is a compact back renowned for his lower-body power and battering-ram mentality." Wrote NFL.com'sLance Zierlein. "He frequently tears through arm tackles and drags tacklers for extra yardage. He could use less “fight” and more “flight” when there are still moves to make on the second level. While the burst is average, he’s decisive and sees run-lane development as a zone-scheme runner. Hunter is a little limited, but his role is easily definable as a two-down pile-mover for teams looking to impose their will on the ground."
If defenders try to arm tackle, they might as well just go home and jump into bed because it has the same effectiveness of a working man who didn't go to work.
Hunter is the perfect back for Kyren Williams and for McVay's offense. How do you soften a defense? Hit them hard, hit them first, and hit them often.
Hunter takes angles well, he has great vision, and will benefit from running with a quarterback under center.
I'm going out on a limb. Jarquez Hunter will power up the entire Rams offense as they push for a Super Bowl.
