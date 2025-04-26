BREAKING: Rams Select Jarquez Hunter With No. 117 Pick
The pick is in.
The Los Angeles Rams have officially turned in their draft card, selecting Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter at No. 117 overall.
The Rams traded picks 127 and 190 to grab the 117th pick.
With the addition of Hunter, the Rams’ Hall of Fame caliber regime of general manager Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay and the Rams’ front office has begun day three of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Run-after-contact machine who can extend the play well beyond what you might expect. Hunter is a compact back renowned for his lower-body power and battering-ram mentality." Wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He frequently tears through arm tackles and drags tacklers for extra yardage. He could use less “fight” and more “flight” when there are still moves to make on the second level. While the burst is average, he’s decisive and sees run-lane development as a zone-scheme runner. Hunter is a little limited, but his role is easily definable as a two-down pile-mover for teams looking to impose their will on the ground."
The Rams have four remaining picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Rams hold the No. 195, 201, and 202 picks in the sixth round. They also own the 242nd selection from Atlanta in the seventh round.
After the Rams' NFC West winning 2024 season, the 2025 season has Rams fans hopeful the franchise will win it’s second Super Bowl in the McVay era and third in franchise history.
The selection of Hunter will play a critical role in just how successful the Rams are in this endeavor.
With enough picks left to build a complete roster, the Rams are a team to watch throughout the rest of the draft -- especially now with Hunter in the fold.
Stay tuned with us for what the Rams do next to finish the 2025 NFL Draft.
