Should Rams Acquire Ramsey With 26th Pick?
The Los Angeles Rams could use another safety, especially a player who is an instinctive ball hawk that would make quarterbacks think twice before throwing his way. That could be Jalen Ramsey. The former Super Bowl champion has agreed to seek a trade away from the Miami Dolphins.
Here's a trade scenario that would involve bringing the Super Bowl winner back in Los Angeles. The Rams would have to make things work financially so this is just trade value.
Miami receives the Rams' 26th overall pick. The Rams would get Ramsey, pick 48, 150, and 231. The Dolphins get rid of Ramsey's contract, a deal the Rams eat, and thus the Rams get extra picks to supplement their roster.
The Rams would then have picks 48, 90, and 101 on day two.
With the 26th overall pick, Miami could select Ramsey's replacement.
Let's say Miami selects Kelvin Banks Jr in with the 13th overall pick. They then trade up for a cornerback at 26.
NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah gave his take on Miami's approach to replacing Ramsey.
"I would be curious to see how they would have the corners versus the safeties stacked because
there's two really, really good safeties in this draft." Said Jeremiah. "That could be an area that they look. Is it Emmanwori? Is it Malaki Starks? How do those guys stack up?"
"I would not feel at all when you go through that little exercise that you have to take a corner to
replace Jalen Ramsey in the first round. I think you can find other guys that you can plug in
there on day two."
It would be my guess that if they did execute such a trade with the Rams, the move would be based if Jahdae Barron or Will Johnson falls.
"Will Johnson has a wide range. He could be gone. He could slide into the early 20s. So if he's
there, how do they view him as a fit? I don't think he's a press man, leave-him-alone corner. So
it would be interesting to see how they value that with the safeties versus the corners."
Something to think about as the Rams explore every scenario before draft day.
