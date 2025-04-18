Is Jalen Ramsey Still a Fit With the Rams?
One of the key players in the McVay era, Jalen Ramsey is a man looking for a new home.
Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to part ways, looking for a trade to send Ramsey and his massive cap hit away from the franchise.
"Really after a couple weeks of discussions between ourselves internally and Jalen and his representation, we decided that it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward," Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier said.
"I will say these decisions aren't done quickly and they're not taken lightly because we spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things. At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade.
"We went through the process, and I just felt that after numerous conversations and then talking last week with Jalen and his agent, that it was best to move forward, and it was best interest of the Miami Dolphins and for Jalen Ramsey."
As Ramsey searches for a trade partner, there has to be that question in the back of Les Snead's mind asking if he should make a move to bring a beloved Super Bowl winner home. Snead's defensive back room could use another veteran presence.
That's why Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness listed the Rams as a potential landing spot for the former All-Pro. But does Ramsey still actually fit with the Rams?
Ramsey could make the move to safety, so that would have to weigh into their decision, however, Ramsey may still opt to play corner and would thrive in Chris Shula's defense regardless.
As a veteran, he would be a great teacher for players like Emmanuel Forbes, Kamren Kinchens, and Jaylen McCollough. He's built for big time moments, he's still healthy, and he doesn't have to overextend himself.
He wouldn't be the first Hall of Fame-caliber cornerback to gracefully transition from cornerback to safety. There are many examples, most notably Rod and Charles Woodson. Rod went on to star on the historic, championship-winning 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense while Charles was a star in old age (for a player) on some bad Oakland Raiders teams.
If the Rams can make the money work, they have to strongly consider it. However, if Ramsey's acquisition leads to any major departures after the 2025 season, they may have to pass.
