BREAKING: Sports Illustrated Reveals Final Grade for Rams Draft Class
The NFL Draft is over. All selections have been made and now every team has a plethora of incoming new players that hope to instill a new source of energy and prodcution into their proud franchises.
The Rams are no different as their approach to the draft was calculated with general manager working the phones, executive three different trades to move back and then move up throughout the past three days.
With that being said, the grades are in, and Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano has shared his opinion on the Rams' performance.
Grade: C
• Round 2: No. 46: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
• Round 3: No. 90: Josaiah Stewart, edge, Michigan
• Round 4: No. 117: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn
• Round 5: No. 148: Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
• Round 5: No. 172: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
• Round 7: No. 242: Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh
"The Rams’ best addition from the draft was gaining the Falcons’ 2026 first-round pick." Wrote Manzano. "Los Angeles didn’t do much to address a few holes to close the gap on the top teams in the NFC. Sure, the Rams are still good enough to win the NFC West, but they have concerns at cornerback and linebacker—and they watched the Eagles take Jihaad Campbell at No. 31."
"GM Les Snead deserves the benefit of the doubt for his draft hits, but he might have made a mistake taking Ferguson over Elijah Arroyo. The Rams also neglected their need for adding a quarterback of the future, but they at least have two first-round picks next year."
Whether Manzano is right or wrong will be determined in time but the Rams walked away with a revamped defense and Hunter will take pressure off of both Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams.
It should also be noted Manzano highly rates Arroyo, saying this on Friday.
"The Rams took a risk here, taking Ferguson instead of Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo. " Wrote Manzano. "But Ferguson proved to be a versatile tight end in four years as a starter at Oregon."
"Ferguson was a reliable pass catcher, recording at least 40 catches and 400 receiving yards the past two seasons. Last season, Ferguson delivered 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps Rams coach Sean McVay is a fan of Ferguson’s blocking capabilities. McVay prefers for his tight ends to stay on the field at all times playing in his 11 personnel."
It could be something that gets talked about in one year's time, depending on which way the pendulum swings.
