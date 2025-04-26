BREAKING: Rams Select Konata Mumpfield With No. 242 Pick
The pick is in and the Rams have added another player to their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Los Angeles Rams have officially turned in their draft card, selecting Pittsburgh wide receiver Konata Mumpfield at No. 242 overall, their last Day 3 selection, barring the Rams trading back into the seventh round.
Robert Irwin, son of the late great Steve Irwin, made the announcement from the Australia zoo.
The Rams have made their mark, selecting excellent day three pass catchers with recent examples including rookie record-breaking Puka Nacua and Jordan Whittington.
With the addition of Mumpfield, the Rams’ Hall of Fame caliber regime of general manager Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay and the Rams’ front office has been putting in work on day three of the 2025 NFL Draft, likely wrapping up their efforts with this selection.
"Versatile receiver with average size." Wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
"Mumpfield is average in beating press and his routes are too undisciplined, but he has the instincts and athleticism to run an expanded route tree over the first two levels. He goes from bad focus drop to highly focused contested catch in the same drive. He’s crafty in uncovering, but scouts question his top-end speed and ability to threaten the third level. Mumpfield has modest traits but possesses playmaking elements that could be nurtured with more coaching."
The Rams have no remaining picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Rams held the 242nd selection from Atlanta in the seventh round. A result of Atlanta's trade to move up for the Rams' 26th overall selection.
After the Rams' NFC West winning 2024 season, the 2025 season has Rams fans hopeful the franchise will win it’s second Super Bowl in the McVay era and third in franchise history.
The selection of Mumpfield will play a critical role in just how successful the Rams are in this endeavor. Especially if he continues the trend of underrated receivers carving out roles of themselves in Sean McVay's offense.
Stay tuned with us for what the Rams do next after the conclusion of 2025 NFL Draft as the team looks to sign undrafted free agents.
