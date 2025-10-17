NFL Draft Prospects Rams Fans Should Watch For CFB Week 8
The Los Angeles Rams are heading to London, England this weekend to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the rest of the scouting department is likely elsewhere on the mainland searching for the future of the franchise. As the 2026 NFL Draft slowly but surely approaches, the Rams, with two first-round selections have a chance to make their roster richer with talented youth.
General manager Les Snead has done a nice job hitting on players in the past several drafts to the point that several of them are key contibutors are top players at their position. Could he do it again with multiple Top 100 selections in the spring? Let's look at a few prospects that will be on the field this weekend for Week 8 of college football.
Ty Simpson, quarterback, Alabama Crimson Tide
We have another signal-caller in the discussion for the No. 1 passer off the board in April. In the era of the transfer portal and NIL, rarely do you see a quarterback, much less a five-star, sit and wait for his opportunity to play on the big stage. Being one of Nick Saban's final big-time recruits, Simpson got his chance this season to be the leader of the Crimson Tide and has been nothing but lights out.
Simpson is a strong thrower with incredible layering ability and three level accuracy to pair with poise and quality pocket awareness. In the limited All-22 I have seen of him, this is a quarterback with above-average starter potential, as does some other players at his position in this draft class. As the competition ramps up, so will the hype around Simpson as he faces Tennesssee for the "Third Week of October."
C.J. Allen, linebacker, Georgia
It has been fun to see so many talented linebackers come through Athens in recent years. The Rams could certainly utilize one of them to bolster the second level of their defense with another injection of youth. Allen provides that and more.
Allen is a discipline, hard-nosed defender who can fly to the football with great range and body control to stay balance and wrap up with physicality. He has shown to be an effective blitzer in the little All-22 of I have recently seen of him. Allen is a nightmare around the box, something that could add a boost of energy into a young defensive front, and his play will be on display against No. 5 Ole Miss.
Makai Lemon, wide receiver, USC Trojans
Sure, why not add another quality playmaker to the Rams skill position group? That is exactly what Los Angeles could use, especially with Davante Adams getting older and Tutu Atwell on a one-year deal. Going the local route isn't a bad idea, especially when it involves Makai Lemon.
Lemon is what the kids would call a "dawg" on the perimeter. He attacks the ball well through contact and has incredible change of direction and short-area quickness. He's a sound route runner and has the ceiling of a fantastic above-average pass-catcher who can lineup across the formation, and the best thing is Rams fans will get the chance to see him on primetime when USC travels to South Bend to play Notre Dame.
Blake Miller, offensive tackle, Clemson Tigers
Rob Havenstein is dealing with injuries, and his time as a quality starter and relaible player is fading slowly. This is a sign that the Rams must consider searching for his heir apparent or his total replacement altogether. The Clemson Tigers, who travel to Dallas, Texas to face SMU this weekend, will have a right tackle that fits what the Rams want to do in their blocking schemes.
Miller may not have elite play strength, but he knows how to drive defenders into the ground and has shown to be a quality zone blocker. He is nimble on his feet with natural functional athleticism that teams would love to have on their roster. If anyone could develop into a quality starter with time to grow on the bench, it is Miller.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all of the latest news and analysis on the Rams.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.