Rams Must Find Consistency Ahead of London Game
The Los Angeles Rams are a team struggling with an identity due to inconsistencies. The Rams possess the talent necessary to make a strong postseason run, potentially all the way to Santa Clara for this season's Super Bowl. However, flaws are key position groups, and a lack of execution in other areas is causing self-inflicted wounds.
After the game, head coach Sean McVay and other key players on the roster discussed the consistency errors that have plagued the team so far ahead of their trip to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The need for improvement
"You know, [we’ve] got to be better. We’ve got to have better communication collectively in some of those situations right there," McVay said. "There is a lot that we can learn from, [and] a lot that we can grow from. It’s a lot easier to be able to do that after a win, but I think there will be some things that we can definitely clean up offensively."
Red zone efficiency and third-down execution have not always been in alignment. These are just some of the areas where the Rams could see drastic improvement and productivity quickly if they are resolved in the coming weeks. The same can be said for Los Angeles's kicking unit with protection, the snap, and the kick itself.
I thought the protection was good. We’ve got to make the kick. We ended up missing the kick," McVay said. "Ended up hitting the second one, not very clean right there. The snap felt like it was a little bit high. I loved our punt operation at the end versus basically a 10-man rush look that they presented.
"We will take the win. We will look to be able to improve. We have a great challenge next week."
First-half execution from the offense was sublime in most cases, but ramped up in the second half, which saw a couple of scores to put the Baltimore Ravens away. Wide receiver Davante Adams broke down those issues from the first 30-minutes of action.
"I think it really comes down to just execution. I had a couple of drops early, and that’s obviously not characteristic [of me] and not what we want on offense," Adams said. "We want to continue to move the ball, on third down, especially. They are going to give up that pass; I’ve got to find a way to just hold onto that. I think there were a couple of opportunities like that for others as well, but we need to find a way to make the play and keep the drives going."
Franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford called the offense "hit or miss," but at the end of the day, that is the name of the game in NFL Football.
"We can be better, but that’s the name of the game, though. This is NFL football," Stafford said. "You’re not going to come in every week and go, ‘I kicked *** today,’ and I don’t want to change anything. So, yes, there’s a lot of things I’d love to have, but we got a win, and I’m happy about that.”
Stafford said the improvements made during halftime were simply execution of the offense, finding tempo, and hitting their shots when they took them.
"I think there were times in the first half where we were really pushing it, pushing the tempo, and had some good shots, but didn’t hit them," Stafford said. "Then, we hit them in the third quarter and put up some points pretty quick. Just have to continue to work on our execution, continue to trust each other, go out there and play, gain experience, and win games along the way."
