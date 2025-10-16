Rams vs. Jaguars: Three Key Player to Watch in London
The Los Angeles Rams face a big game this weekend in London, England, as they will take on the upstart 4-2 Jacksonville Jaguars. Coming off a big 17-3 road win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Rams are hoping to find consistency on both sides of the ball in what could be a challenging game for a "road" matchup in London.
With Puka Nacua and Blake Corum likely missing action in London this weekend, Los Angeles will need these three players to step up in their absence or against a potentially potent Jaguars offense that has the capabilities of being a dangerous unit. Let's look at who those players are and why they will be needed.
Quentin Lake, safety/nickelback
Facing Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense will not be an easy task, despite their inconsistencies and constant mistakes, as they are the NFL's leader in penalties. However, this offense could erupt at any time, any game. That is why Quentin Lake's skill set is needed.
The former UCLA product secured his first career interception last week, and the ball production has been creeping upward. Attacking the ball in the short and intermediate areas of the field is critical for the Rams to limit the Jaguars' opportunity here. Lake is also a sound run defender, and his value in the box will be needed against Jacksonville's high-end run game.
Jarquez Hunter, running back
We have seen much of the rookie out of Auburn this season. He was inactive at one point, and some questioned whether he'd see the field at any point. With Corum expected to miss Sunday's game, Hunter will likely make his debut as the team's No. 2 running back and a potentially viable key in the Rams' run game, especially in short-yardage situations. Look for head coach Sean McVay to get Hunter his opportunities to showcase the flashes of power, balance, and explosiveness he possesses.
Davante Adams, wide receiver
The time is now for Adams to emerge as the top playmaker he once was with the Packers and Raiders. The veteran pass-catcher assumes the No. 1 target shareholder with Nacua out with an ankle injury for the foreseeable future.
Adams remains a viable and high-end player in the passing game, finding himself open consistently and efficiently. The Jaguars will rotate their cornerbacks, such as Greg Newsome II, Travis Hunter, and Buster Brown, along with star nickel defender Jourdan Lewis. This won't be an easy matchup, but Adams has faced tougher ones before.
