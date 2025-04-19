NFL Mock Draft: Rams Bulk Up The Defense
The Los Angeles Rams could go in a variety of directions when it comes to their first-round pick in the NFL draft. It's less than a week away, and there has yet to be a prospect that has emerged as the heavy favorite for the Rams to draft.
That may be due to it being hard to predict who'll be available at 26th overall, the prospect most linked to them across multiple mock drafts is tight end prospect Colston Loveland, which would complete their offense and give Matthew Stafford another receiver to target in their ever-evolving passing attack.
The Rams are in a weird position when it comes to their draft pick because virtually any pick will be beneficial for them, regardless of the position. They are in the midst of a Super Bowl window where their team is set up to compete, but even taking a prospect for their future has a valid argument.
Jordan Dajani is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released a mock draft. For the Rams, he predicts they'll use their first-round pick to boost their chances of winning a Super Bowl in the next two years by bolstering their defense with the selection of Jihaad Campbell.
"Campbell was named First Team All-SEC this past season after notching 117 tackles, and he would be a great fit behind the incredible Rams defensive front which features Jared Verse, Byron Young, Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner", said Dajani.
This wouldn't be the first time Campbell is linked to the Rams, and may not be the last. He would add extra muscle and elite tackling skills to an already ferocious pass rush, propelling their defense past even the peaks they experienced last season.
Lance Zierlein wrote his NFL draft profile and it states,
"Campbell has the build and traits of an Alabama linebacker but might need to upgrade in some areas. He doesn’t play with early instincts or play recognition and is inconsistent in challenging blockers and leveraging his run fits. Campbell uses his speed and athleticism to help mitigate mistakes and get to the football at a relatively high rate.
He’s a rangy, consistent open-field tackler who excels on third downs as a fluid blitzer and impressive cover talent. The elite traits and athletic talent will be tantalizing, but the best way to utilize him might be as a full-time 3-4 rush linebacker, where he can play more proactively instead of reactively as an off-ball linebacker".
Make sure you follow us right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Please share your thoughts today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.