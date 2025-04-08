NFL Mock Draft: Rams Select SEC Star in First Round
The Los Angeles Rams need to head into the upcoming NFL draft with one thing in mind, that is to add as much talent as they can to their roster. While it's true that some units across their team are weaker than others, they still have a competent roster that's set to compete for a Super Bowl next season.
Analysts have predicted a myriad of prospects for the Rams to look into with the 26th overall pick, the most mocked player to them is Colston Loveland, but that doesn't mean there isn't an argument for a player like Trey Amos either.
What I'm saying is that whoever the Rams end up taking with their pick, it'll most likely work out for them. Excluding their success in the draft, whichever rookie they take in the first round will be entering a situation where he is empowered either way.
If it's somebody on the offensive side of the ball, the Rams have one of the best offensive minds in the NFL with Sean McVay who will find creative ways for them to get the ball or optimize along the offensive line.
If they lean toward defense, they will be a part of a young group that is ferocious and will make up for any individual weaknesses by teammates such as Jared Verse or Braden Fiske being so dominant along the defensive line.
Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and in his recently published mock draft, he predicts the Rams will pick the latter and choose a defensive prospect with their first-round pick. He believes they'll select Jihaad Campbell from the University of Alabama.
"Campbell is, in a word, explosive. He can rush the pass from the edge, or play off-ball linebacker and he'll look like the best player on the field from either position. He's one of the best athletes in this class, and the scary part is he's just scratching the surface; he's going to get bigger, stronger and faster -- he won't turn 21 until February", said Wilson.
Campbell would come into this defense and flourish, playing off of his teammates and creating for himself too, he'd solidify the Rams as a defensive powerhouse and have a case for DROY. He'd also be their franchise linebacker alongside Verse for many years.
