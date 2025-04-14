NFL Mock Draft: Rams Upgrade Major Need
The Los Angeles Rams should be excited to see which prospect falls to them at 26th overall in the upcoming NFL draft. With the draft less than two weeks away, there are sure to be prospects who fall down the draft boards unnoticed, perfect for the Rams to take advantage of.
With that being said, there are certain positions the Rams should prioritize more than others in the first round. The Rams are still in need of a star in their secondary, and they could also benefit from bolstering their strengths and drafting additional help in the trenches.
Those certainly are positions of interest they should look into, but another way of building on their strengths is to fully lean in toward their passing attack with Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and the newly acquired Davante Adams.
A way they can do that is by drafting a tight end in the first round, something the Rams haven't done in franchise history. Jared Dublin is a sports writer for CBS Sports and in his mock draft he predicts the Rams will make franchise history by drafting Colston Loveland in the first round.
"Sean McVay wanted to move up for Brock Bowers last year. This year, he gets Loveland falling into his lap and utilizes him the same way he would have last year's star tight end", said Dublin.
This isn't the first time Loveland has been linked to the Rams, as it makes sense for them to target a star pass catcher at a position they haven't had much success throwing the ball to. Their starter Tyler Higbee is starting to show his age, and it's time for some youth in their tight end room.
What Loveland lacks in pass blocking, he makes up for with his acceleration and route running, essentially being another receiver on the field for Stafford to target. Every year in college his touchdown numbers went up, and he'll be a threat in the red zone anytime the Rams get close to scoring a touchdown.
His rookie numbers may not be league-shattering as he'd have to compete for targets with established pass catchers like Adams and Nacua, but he would give Stafford a safety blanket to throw to, with the additional benefit of being able to get plenty of yards after the catch.
