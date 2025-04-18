2025 NFL Draft: What is the Rams' Dream Scenario?
The Los Angeles Rams have their eyes set on the 2025 NFL Draft and being the team with the best class once again.
The Rams have done an excellent job of finding the right talent in the last couple of years who come in and are ready to start at the NFL level. The Rams are doing something right when it comes to draft night and they will look to continue it next week.
The Rams have addressed most of their needs in free agency but still have some out there on the defensive side of the ball. The Rams will kick off the draft with the 26th overall pick. And the Rams can find different talent in different positions at No. 26. The Rams will have their draft board with players they want to go after and if they have that player in the first round they will pick them.
The Rams needs are in the middle of their defense at the linebacker position and in the secondary at the cornerback position. The Rams defense was one of the best in the second half of last season. The team wants to turn the defense from great to elite and they can do that by adding the right pieces in the draft.
The Rams want certain players but what player would they like to have the most?
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano named the dream scenarios for all the teams and for the Rams the dream scenario in the draft is drafting linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the first round and quarterback Jaxson Dart in the second.
"General manager Les Snead isn’t known for valuing off-ball linebackers, but Campbell is a versatile defender who can become a Swiss Army knife for an L.A. defense that desperately needs help behind the stout defensive line," said Manzano.
"If Campbell is somehow available at No. 26, this pick would address many defensive needs, giving the team flexibility to draft a quarterback on Day 2. L.A. is missing a second rounder, but that pick could magically appear if Dart makes it to Friday of draft week. This could be the Rams’ final season with Matthew Stafford."
Campbell will be able to control the middle of the defense and is good in pass coverage. Dart can come in and learn from Stafford and McVay and be ready to take over when his time comes. If this happens the Rams will be a dangerous team for many more years.
