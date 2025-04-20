Mock Draft: Rams Amass Defensive Talent In Day 3 Projection
The Los Angeles Rams will have eight picks in the upcoming NFL draft, which is less than a week away. Half of those picks are in the sixth round, where historically they've found a lot of success. Could they continue that trend next year and draft another star on day three of the NFL draft?
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released a seven-round mock draft. He predicted he'd use their first-round pick on Maxwell Hairston and that defensive focus continues in the sixth round with him predicting the Rams will draft Jaydon Blue, Mac McWilliams, Fadil Diggs, and Maxen Hook.
Blue is a running back prospect from the University of Texas, and his last year with the Texas Longhorns was the most successful. In 2024, he carried the ball 134 times for 730 yards and eight touchdowns. His longest run was for 77 yards, and he's also a receiving threat, as he caught 42 balls for 368 yards and an additional six touchdowns.
He's a bit undersized for his position, but I can envision Sean McVay utilizing him in creative ways and having him in for screen plays or where the running back isn't meant to block. The next player they're predicted to draft is McWilliams from the University of Central Florida.
McWilliams is a cornerback prospect who didn't shine at one quality throughout college, but would be a good depth piece for a Rams secondary that is in dire need of a star. Targeting a defensive back in the draft, regardless of what round it is, will be beneficial for the Rams, as they won't have to use draft capital in order to trade for a player like Jalen Ramsey.
Diggs, a defensive lineman prospect from Syracuse University, has the potential to be the Rams' next star drafted in later rounds. His speed is elite, and he tested very well at the NFL combine. He completed the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds and completed 26 reps at the bench press drill, showcasing his rare mix of speed and power, and would be a steal for the Rams if they were to get him in the sixth round.
The last pick the Rams are predicted to make is for Hook, a defensive back prospect from the University of Toledo. He did a phenomenal job at accumulating tackles in college, with 108 total tackles in 2024, as well as two interceptions, defended against two passes, and forced one fumble.
The last time I covered a seven-round mock draft, their flurry of sixth-round picks was not repeated in this prediction, which goes to show how vastly different their real draft class could look and how many different directions they could go in the sixth round.
