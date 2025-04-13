NFL Mock Draft: Rams Bring In a Haul in Sixth Round
The Los Angeles Rams are a team that has the majority of their picks in the sixth round. They have four picks in the sixth round, and with Les Snead remaining as their general manager, they can bet that one of those players will go on to have an impact immediately.
Chris Trapasso is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released a seven-round mock draft where he attempts to predict all 257 picks in the upcoming NFL draft. I've been going over every selection he's predicted for the Rams since the second round all the way to this article, which will go over which players he predicts they'll take in the sixth round.
Due to the Rams conducting plenty of draft day trades in this mock draft, they have five selections in the sixth round as opposed to four. His first prediction is that they'll draft Jack Kiser, a linebacker prospect from the University of Notre Dame.
In 2024, Kiser had 90 total tackles as well as two sacks, two forced fumbles, and defended against one pass. He spent his entire collegiate career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and was productive in all of those years, he's an efficient tackler and would be a good backup to Jared Verse and Troy Reeder.
The next player they draft is Alijah Huzzie, a cornerback prospect from the University of North Carolina. In Trapasso's mock draft, the Rams don't go for much offense in their later picks as the last offensive weapon they draft, excluding quarterback, is Harold Fannin Jr.
Huzzie joins Mello Dotson, a fellow cornerback from the University of Kansas, as two defensive backs the Rams should target in the sixth round. Their secondary is one of the weaker parts of that defense, and giving a lot of chances late in the draft will better their cornerback room, even if means just taking backups.
Jay Higgins is another defensive player they drafted in the sixth round, he's a linebacker from the University of Iowa. 2024 was a monster year for him as he had 124 total tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, one sack, and defended against five passes.
The Rams are predicted to add to their strengths mightily by bolstering their defensive line with picks like these in the sixth round as well as earlier in the mock draft where they take Deone Walker in the third round.
Finally, the last pick they are predicted to make in Trapasso's mock draft is to take a chance on offensive lineman Jake Majors, one of only two offensive linemen taken in the Rams rookie class. The Rams have their offensive line figured out, but it's never a bad idea to take a chance on a backup who could one day be their starter in the future.
