Rams' Day Three Pick Receives Lofty Praise
Chris Paul Jr, also known as Pooh Paul. has already started to cement himself in the hearts and minds of Rams fans as he may be the future of the linebacker position for the franchise.
Due to his play and potential, Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema named Paul as his favorite selection made by the Los Angeles Rams.
"The Rams found a gem in undrafted free agent linebacker Omar Speights last season, as he turned into a starter as a rookie." Wrote Sikkema. "I think they found similar value with Paul as their fifth-round pick. Paul earned an 87.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 as one of the more patient and effective linebackers in college football. His instincts and high football IQ will be assets in Los Angeles."
Pro Football Focus also named him as one of their biggest steals.
"Paul was the No. 83 prospect on the PFF Big Board, making this a great value pick for the Rams. He put together a well-rounded season for Ole Miss, finishing with an 84.6 PFF run-defense grade and an 84.0 pass-rush grade."
Paul spoke to the media after getting drafted, speaking about who he is as a player.
"No doubt. You're going to get somebody who is going to give 110 percent each and every play, somebody who's going to come into the facility ready to work, ready to get better and ready to take criticism. I'm ready to get around those guys, my teammates, after we build those bonds with each other and pushing each other each and every day to reach the standard of the Los Angeles Rams."
"Fulfilling that statement not only for ourselves and coaches, but fans as well. I'm very excited to be a part of this franchise. I'm very thankful that they took a chance on me. I'm very blessed to be in this position that I am today."
Going back to the NFL Combine, Paul was one of my favorite players to listen to. The way he colors the stories he shares is a testament to his intelligence, and pairing that with his film, that's why he has the potential to become an elite player.
