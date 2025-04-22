Analyzing Shedeur Sanders' Fit with the Rams
As the Los Angeles Rams have continued building out their roster this offseason, they have addressed most of the positions in which they need the most help. The Rams have had one of the best offseasons of any team in the National Football League.
Los Angeles rightfully expects the NFL Draft to go well. After years of not having a first-round draft pick, Les Snead and the Rams had a successful draft last season. For the Rams to make a Super Bowl run, it is critical they secure another productive draft haul.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently listed a few locations he feels could be a good fit with the Rams, as Sanders would not have to play immediately. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is firmly in place as the team's starter and could mentor Sanders until Sanders is ready to take over.
"Sanders would likely want to hear his name called much earlier than this, but the Rams would be the top landing spot for him by a pretty clear margin in my eyes. Yes, this would result in Sanders being put on the shelf for the first couple of years of his career, but that's not a bad thing," Sullivan said.
"As Los Angeles continues to contend for playoff contention with Matthew Stafford-- who is entering his age-37 season -- over the next year or two, Sanders can be Sean McVay's developmental project, which should be the envy of any quarterback prospect currently walking the planet," Sullivan said.
"Whenever Stafford is ready to hang it up, Sanders emerges after marinating in McVay's system and can hit the ground running, which is a scary proposition for opposing teams in the NFC West."
The Rams appear focused on giving quarterback Matthew Stafford a legitimate chance at winning another Super Bowl before he retires. The ending to their most recent game was enough to ignite the Rams' front office to improve their roster.
The loss to the Philadelphia Eagles may have sparked much more than just the Rams' offseason moves. The loss to the Eagles highlighted where the Rams needed to improve this offseason, and they have wasted no time in doing just that.
