Why the Rams & Stafford’s Contract Might Be the Conversation Starter for Every QB Next Year
Recently, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler discussed quarterback contract situations, using Matthew Stafford's offseason disputes to discuss what could unfold with Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts this offseason.
Both Graziano and Fowler discussed quarterbacks who could enter talks this offseason with Hurts and Stafford being named separately. However, a common thread unites them.
The Situation With Hurts
Jalen Hurts signed a massive extension with the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2022 season, a season in which Hurts took the Eagles to the Super Bowl before having one of the best statistical performances by a quarterback in Super Bowl history in the defeat.
Due to being a second round pick and the time of the deal, Hurts average annual value has been lower than his other contemporaries in the 2020 NFL Draft class and since he didn't have a fifth year option, a need for an extension is a bit more prevalent than others.
"Speaking of below-market deals, I'll throw it back again to the QB extension class of 2023 and bring up Jalen Hurts," stated Graziano. "He went first that offseason, before Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert got their deals. As a result, all of those guys make more than Hurts. Since signing that deal, Hurts has gone 32-12 and won a Super Bowl MVP."
"Hurts is signed through 2028, with $51.5 million fully guaranteed for 2026, so there might not be a need to discuss an extension this coming offseason. But he's also the 11th-highest paid quarterback in the league by average annual salary, behind a lot of guys who've accomplished a lot less than he has."
How Stafford Comes Into Play
Fowler pointed out how Matthew Stafford and his moves over the past two seasons for guaranteed money could impact the way Hurts and the Eagles manage his yearly salary.
"We also can't forget about Matthew Stafford, who is owed $40 million in 2026, the last year of his deal," stated Fowler. "That number is not guaranteed right now but locks in on the fifth day of the new league year. The Rams and Stafford seem to be doing this yearly dance in which they consider alternatives before returning to each other."
"Stafford trade buzz dominated the last combine, but he ultimately did not want to leave the Rams. The situation could reach a boiling point again this offseason if Stafford continues to play lights out. His deal probably needs to be addressed in some form but both parties have played this perfectly, creating a sometimes uneasy but ultimately flourishing relationship."
My Take
With both men playing at a top level, their approach to securing their financial future may cross paths but lessons from the past display a clear solution: pay your stars.
I think if someone were to ask Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford about that situation this offseason, both men would probably admit things went a bit too far because there was a legitimate possibility Stafford was leaving and after a deal got signed, both men admitted neither truly wanted a split. In hindsight, a split would've ended poorly for both sides.
The Eagles need Jalen Hurts and Hurts needs the Eagles. Hurts wouldn't be as effective without the Eagles' offense and outside of three people in the NFL, no one could run the Eagles offense like Hurts and honestly, Hurts runs it the best.
The Stafford contract dispute is a lesson to pay quarterbacks what they're owed and considering Hurts saved both Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni's job, they'll give him what he's worth.
Same with the Rams.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE