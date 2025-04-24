Should Rams Trade for Will Levis on Draft Day?
The Los Angeles Rams kept their Super Bowl window alive by retaining Matthew Stafford and even getting him another elite wide receiver to throw to in his career, with Davante Adams. They still have Sean McVay as their head coach, which means their offense will continue to be among the league's best.
However, something the Rams do lack is a future franchise quarterback to play for them after Stafford has retired. His new restructured deal is for two years, which perfectly aligns with the deal they gave Adams in free agency, which means if they don't win a Super Bowl in the next two years, they won't win one at all with their current core.
Even if they never get to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, it's not like this team won't be built for success after their window of contention is over. Their 2024 draft class was among the best in the NFL last year, and they still have young offensive weapons such as Puka Nacua and Blake Corum, if he can continue to develop for them.
They'll presumably still have McVay as their head coach and Les Snead as their general manager; the only thing they're missing from seamlessly transitioning from one window of contention to another is a franchise quarterback.
That's why they've been linked to plenty of quarterback prospects in the NFL draft, they'd get the opportunity to be mentored by Stafford while becoming familiar with McVay's system before they're given the reins to be the full-time starter, similar to what the Green Bay Packers did with Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.
Instead of taking a shot on a quarterback in later rounds, the Rams could opt to trade for Will Levis from the Tennessee Titans, as they hold the number one overall pick, and he is likely out of the door in exchange for Cam Ward.
While Levis hasn't been the most refined player thus far in his career, he has demonstrated his athletic abilities and how impressive his arm strength is when throwing the ball. The primary concerns with Levis are his decision-making, which is something the Rams shouldn't have to worry about for now.
If the Rams are able to trade for Levis in exchange for a day-three pick, I don't see why they wouldn't. He'd be placed on a team where he doesn't have serious expectations, surrounded by a supporting cast that makes offense easier for him, and will have time to hone his skills and put it all together before being put out on the field again as a full-time starter.
