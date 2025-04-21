Mock Draft: McVay Plans Ahead by Drafting Rising QB
The Los Angeles Rams will shape the next couple of years for their franchise in just a couple of days. While they're not under the most pressure in the draft to succeed, they do have a reputation to uphold as one of the best drafting teams out there.
Their 2024 draft class may end up going down as one of the best draft classes among any teams in the past couple of years, especially if they end up winning the Super Bowl next season. They have to keep up their momentum and use their first-round pick this year to draft another star, as they did last year with Jared Verse.
Tyler Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released a mock draft where he attempts to predict how day one of the NFL draft will go. For the Rams, he predicts they'll select Jalen Milroe in the first round and prepare for the future.
"My antenna was raised when I saw that Jalen Milroe was invited to Green Bay for Day 1 of the draft. They don't do that unless they have it on pretty good authority that there's a possibility he comes off the board, right?
Given that he's more of a project, I think that makes him a fascinating prospect for the Rams to target as Matthew Stafford continues to go year-to-year with the organization. Sean McVay could have his cake by contending with Stafford in the immediate and eat it too by developing Milroe as a dual threat star in the shadows", said Sullivan.
This isn't the first time Milroe has been linked to the Rams, and with him attending the NFL draft in person, there's a real chance the Rams prepare for the future and select him in the first round. The Rams have been listed as a top landing spot for him, and it makes sense as there is no rush to get him on the field before he's ready.
While the Rams wouldn't be able to get a ROY in back-to-back years, this move is made with the future in mind, and Sean McVay has never had a quarterback with as much mobility as Milroe in his time in Los Angeles. This would be a sizable risk for the Rams in the middle of their Super Bowl window, but if it works out for them, it would result in a seamless transition of contention with Matthew Stafford to Milroe.
