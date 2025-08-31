Rams’ Mock Draft Provides Major Surprises
It's never too late to be thinking about what next year's draft may look like, and with college football beginning its season a week earlier than the NFL kicks off, it gives fans and scouts alike a glimpse into the players who will lead the NFL in the future.
The Los Angeles Rams traded their first-round pick in their most recent draft class to the Atlanta Falcons for their first-rounder next season, which means that for the 2026 NFL draft class, they'll have two selections in the first round.
The Rams are Super Bowl hopefuls, so the expectation is that their own draft pick won't be very high. However, there's no guarantee the Falcons will make the playoffs, and the Rams could, in theory, contend for a Super Bowl while simultaneously carrying a top 15 pick in the draft.
Who Should They Be Looking At?
The biggest question mark for the Rams' future and whether they can continue to be successful for the next five years is whether they can have a seamless transition from Matthew Stafford to the quarterback of their future, which means quarterback is a necessity for next year's draft class.
With two draft picks, they have the luxury of choosing their next position of need, and it'll most likely be a defensive player. Offensive lineman is a need as well, but continuing to build on their defense ensures that it remains a top unit for years to come.
FOX Sports released its 2026 NFL mock draft, and for the Rams, they predict they'll have the 12th pick as well as the 27th pick. With those picks, they predict they'll draft a duo out of Penn State in Drew Allar and A.J. Harris, quarterback and cornerback, respectively.
New QB in Town?
"Allar will face a lot of pressure in what will be his last season in Happy Valley, but this is a situation that would be perfect for him. Matthew Stafford is 37 years old and just signed a two-year contract for $84M earlier this year, meaning he'll likely play into the 2027 season with that sort of financial commitment".
Allar has continued to ascend in each year he's been with the Nittany Lions, and in his last year, he can make some serious buzz as a Heisman Candidate if he balls out. Landing with the Rams would give him an opportunity to sit for a season while soaking up knowledge from Stafford and getting accustomed to Sean McVay's schemes.
"Allar has the tools to be a starting NFL quarterback, but has yet to prove he's a game-changer. Two years behind Stafford could help fix that, similar to how Jordan Love developed by observing Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay".
In Allar's senior season debut against the University of Nevada, he showed poise and sharpness, carving up their defense, completing 22 out of 26 attempted passes for 217 yards and a passing touchdown, as shown above.
His size and arm make him an intriguing prospect for the Rams to monitor. Allar would greatly benefit from a couple of seasons on the bench, honing his skills in preparation to be the Rams' quarterback of the future.
Next Star on Defense?
"Harris really emerged during Penn State's run last season, allowing just one TD catch in 46 defensive targets. He also spent his freshman season at Georgia in 2023, making him a battle-tested corner that has seen competition in the two best conferences in college football".
The Rams are in need of a star in their backfield, and Harris may be that for them. He didn't get a lot of reps in his freshman season with the Georgia Bulldogs, but he really put teams on notice when he transferred to Penn State and was a lockdown corner for them in his sophomore season.
His outlook on his junior season is making sure he makes plays week in and week out to improve his draft stock and secure himself as a first-round pick in next year's draft. He already looks like one of the best corners in his class and could be the next young defensive star for the Rams.
Penn State performed so admirably against the University of Nevada that Harris didn't play past the first quarter, but he made an impact in what little time he had, recovering a fumble that was punched out by his teammate.
If these were the players the Rams selected in next season's draft class, I'd say it was a success. They addressed needs on both sides of the ball, and both of these players have upside to be top players in their class. Betting their future on Allar may be a risk, but Harris looks like the real deal and someone they should be monitoring as the season progresses.
