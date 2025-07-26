Rams’ McVay Understands the Importance of Next Season
Sean McVay is one of the best head coaches in the NFL and deserves a lot of credit for the success of the Los Angeles Rams. His offensive reputation precedes him, and yet, year in and year out, he finds creative ways to use his offensive playmakers to elevate the team's offense.
One of the most important parts of being a head coach is accurately gauging where a roster is. It's one thing to be confident, but it's another to be foolish and have high expectations for a team that isn't ready to compete.
While McVay has been aggressive in the past to get his teams into playoff contention, he has also shown patience and understanding when it's simply not their year. Instead of making brash decisions and trading away some big names last year around the trade deadline, he understood that the team may have been slipping, but that wasn't who they ultimately were.
A lesser head coach may have accepted defeat and conceded on their hopes of making it back to a Super Bowl, but McVay understood his team and acknowledged that as long as they could stay healthy, they had a chance.
More so than anything else, health will be the determining factor on how far the Rams will go next season. That's why McVay has put a hamper on how much Matthew Stafford will be participating in training camp because, without him being healthy, this team isn't going anywhere. Sean Neumann, sports writer for Pro Football Sports Network, sounded off on how this approach to Stafford in training camp is beneficial for the team.
"The modified approach to training camp represents more than just load management; it also encompasses a comprehensive strategy for player development. It’s about keeping a championship-caliber quarterback healthy and ready for what could be his final shot at another Super Bowl ring", said Neumann.
The Rams have a future outside of the Stafford era, and it isn't as if they don't have stars outside of him, but McVay and the rest of the Rams front office understand that this is their last chance to get another ring with an assured Hall of Famer at quarterback. McVay is being smart ahead of the season because he understands the importance next year has not only on him, but the Rams franchise as a whole.
