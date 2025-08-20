Are the Rams Set Up for the Next Five Years?
The Los Angeles Rams are a team that's looking for one last dance with Matthew Stafford at the helm of their offense, and hoping he can lead them to another Super Bowl like he did three years ago. They were aggressive in the offseason with their pursuit of Davante Adams and are definitely a team more focused on the present than the future.
However, both Adams' and Stafford's contracts expire in two seasons, and they are some of the biggest pushes behind their Super Bowl dreams. After this window of contention has closed, what's left for the Rams?
Thankfully for the Rams, they have two young stars on both sides of the field in Puka Nacua and Jared Verse. On top of that, they still have Sean McVay, who is one of the top ten coaches in the NFL every year. With all this, will the next five years be successful for the Rams?
Outlook on the Next Five Years?
Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL reporter who writes for FOX Sports, and in one of his most recent articles, he ranks each team for how prepared they are for the next five years in the league. He believes the Rams rank 18th among all teams, with his reasoning being uncertainties around their quarterback of the future.
"Sean McVay is only 39 years old, but few around the NFL think he’ll be coaching into his 50s — not after he’s already flirted with retirement once. If he sticks around, he’ll have some rebuilding to do over the next five years, especially with QB Matthew Stafford likely in his final season or two", said Vacchiano.
"The good news is GM Les Snead has been able to find some young talent, like WR Puka Nacua, RB Kyren Williams and edge rusher Jared Verse — no small feat considering his habit of trading away high draft picks. He’s also proven to be aggressive about getting the players McVay needs. So they won’t fade until oblivion in the next few years. But finding that next QB will really be key".
One of the ways the Rams can set themselves up for the future is by pulling off a trade for Shedeur Sanders, because at the moment, they don't have a quarterback on their roster who projects to be a starter in five years.
As impressive as Stetson Bennett has looked in the preseason, in five years, he'll be in his mid-30s with presumably little experience being a starter. The Rams have the proper infrastructure to be successful for the next five years, but it all depends on who they get to replace Stafford when his time is up.
