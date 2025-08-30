Rams’ Stafford Biggest Battle Lies Ahead
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the top ten quarterbacks in the NFL in Matthew Stafford, and he's one of the biggest reasons they're a force to be reckoned with in the NFC. Never afraid to push the ball downfield or challenge defenders, his gunslinger mentality pairs nicely with Sean McVay's explosive offensive schemes.
While he's prone to mistakes every now and then, and his age makes his mobility limited, nobody can deny that when he's on fire, he can hang with the best of the best. His accuracy and ability to throw the ball where only his receivers can catch it will strengthen both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.
As good as Stafford is, he isn't without faults. John Kosko is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released an article identifying the biggest weakness for each starting quarterback in the NFL. For Stafford, the answer is simple: his biggest weakness is Father Time.
Race Against Time
"Stafford has dealt with a multitude of injuries over the past few years since the Rams' Super Bowl victory. His play under pressure has suffered as a result. In 2024, Stafford’s 33.3 PFF passing grade under pressure was the third-worst figure in the NFL", said Kosko.
What makes this grade even worse is that it isn't like the Rams have a better situation along their offensive line heading into next season. Their trading for Coleman Shelton was a good move, but in the same breath, the injury to Alaric Jackson is concerning for their depth and overall OL play.
"He has become more reliant on play action, as his 63.0 PFF overall grade with no play action ranked 32nd out of 41 quarterbacks. While Stafford still has the smarts and the arm talent, mounting injuries might soon catch up with the 37-year-old".
Stafford was dealing with a back injury that prevented him from practicing for the majority of the past couple of weeks. He was able to return just before the new season begins, but this is cause for concern for the Rams.
Their backup plan in Jimmy Garoppolo is a reason why they can remain Super Bowl contenders if Stafford were to get injured next season, but Stafford's biggest battle lies ahead of him: trying to stay healthy and lead a team to a deep playoff run when he's one bad hit away from his season being over.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on Stafford's biggest weakness when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.