EXCLUSIVE: Five Questions With Rams Rookie Konata Mumpfield
The Los Angeles Rams may have found yet another receiver gem through the draft in seventh-round selection Konata Mumpfield. Following a recent Rams' training camp practice, I spoke to Mumpfield on the fields of Loyola Marymount University, where he opened up about a variety of topics.
1. As we just found out, many people in the media have been pronouncing your name wrong. What is the proper pronunciation of your name?
"Konata (Ko-na-tae) Mumpfield."
2. Between OTAs and now, what did you do during the break?
"I was actually in LA rehabbing up here, so just grinding, working out, getting my hamstring as strong as possible," stated Mumpfield. "And then I got like, a little break to go home for Fourth of July. But doing that, running around with the quarterbacks, things like that, just training."
3. Davante Adams recently made some comments about things he learned from other Rams receivers, mentioning you by name. He said he seems like a proud dad out there. When you hear stuff like that, how does that make you feel, and can you talk about your relationship with Davante?
I mean, it's a blessing. Special life for a guy like me, like I grew up watching Davante. Like releases, I'm going straight to Davante and just craftsmanship, understanding, because I'm a big craftsman too, and I love the craft of receiver, so I'm always watching Davante, him and Amari Cooper."
"It meant a lot, like I was telling my mom, I want to go to a situation where I can learn from a guy like Davante or a really good vet like that, so here we are, it's amazing. It's a blessing."
4. You're quickly becoming a fan favorite. What is it like to go from a seventh-round pick to someone everyone is talking about?
"I don't really pay too much attention to it because, I mean, it's practice right now. I like to say, practice matters, but it doesn't matter till you get the game so right now, like I said, I don't want to look too far in the future or look too far in the past. Right now. I just want to be the best version of myself and stack days and just continue to compete and showcase myself. They're giving me a wonderful opportunity to do that, and I'm blessed."
5. What are your goals and ambitions for the 2025 NFL season?
"Really, just to focus on myself, be the best version I can. Learn as much as I can as a football player, as a pro, from Davante, from Puka, from Tutu, J Whit [Jordan Whittington}, X [Xavier Smith], all those vets. So I mean, when it's my time, whether it's now or later, I'll be ready. Like I said, just be the best version of myself, focus on the day, and dominate whatever role that they give me, whether that's special teams, whether that's at receiver, and definitely just do that."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE