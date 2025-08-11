Rams Overrated, Underrated, Sleeper Fantasy Picks for 2025
The 2024 Los Angeles Rams remain one of the more underrated teams from the NFL's last season. Looking back on the campaign, their performance against the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, neatly encapsulates their year. They came into the game and the season overlooked, put together a solid performance, but came up just short.
Last year, they were able to notch 10 wins and advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs behind the strength of their defense. A historically reliable offense led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford was never able to find a rhythm in 2024. Those struggles ultimately spelled their demise against the Eagles, with LA mustering just 22 points, including a desperation touchdown to cut Philadelphia's lead to six with less than three minutes left in the game.
The Rams' lackluster offense last season produced a handful of fantasy football disappointments. Stafford and company will be looking to bounce back this year and recapture the success they found in their 2022 Super Bowl run. Due to their struggles in 2024, there could be plenty of value to be found in fantasy drafts this year from the Los Angeles Rams.
Los Angeles Rams players to avoid, target, and gamble on in the 2025 NFL Fantasy Football season
1. Overrated: WR Davante Adams (ADP: 40 OVR, 18 WR)
In 2024, Davante Adams was granted his wish to be freed from the Las Vegas Raiders, after which he reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets. Unfortunately, that reconnection didn't play out the way he, Rodgers, and the Jets had hoped.
Still, he managed to string together a strong fantasy season, totaling 220.5 full-PPR points in the first 17 weeks, 14th most in the NFL, despite only playing in 13 games in that span. That's led him to be regarded highly in drafts so far, currently ranking as the 16th-highest picked wide receiver, per Fantasy Pros.
His numbers last year were heavily buoyed by his 198-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Removing that outlier puts his average at just 14.8 full-PPR points for a 17-week season, which places him as the 23rd-most productive wideout last year.
Between his age, Matthew Stafford's regression, and his newfound competition for targets on the Rams, it's a slim chance he'll outperform his current average draft position.
2. Underrated: RB Kyren Williams (ADP: 26 OVR, 12 RB)
With the passing game lagging last season, the Rams relied heavily on Kyren Williams to produce out of the backfield, and he delivered. He put up 272.1 full-PPR points in the first 17 weeks, playing in all 16 games. In terms of average scoring, he finished as a top-10 player at his position as well.
Despite that production, he's currently getting slightly overlooked as the 11th-highest drafted running back and 24th player off the board overall. With a more consistent passing attack, Williams's scoring opportunities could actually increase this year against less stacked boxes. As a true three-down back with little competition behind him on the depth chart, he's a safe bet to repeat as a top-10 running back for this upcoming fantasy season and has the potential to outplay his current draft position.
3. Sleeper: TE Terrance Ferguson (ADP: 241 OVR, 33 TE)
To rejuvenate their offense this season, the Rams invested early in the 2025 NFL Draft. With their first pick, they took tight end Terrance Ferguson out of Oregon in the second round. Reports out of training camp have been encouraging for his role in the upcoming campaign, with Head Coach Sean McVay stating that LA could diversify their personnel often and give Ferguson opportunities to get on the field along with 10-year veteran Tyler Higbee.
In his senior year with the Ducks, he caught 43 balls for 591 yards and three touchdowns. At 6'6" with sure hands, he could emerge as a premier scoring threat for a Rams offense that ranked just 25th in red zone efficiency last season.
Given Tyler Higbee's age and impending free agency, Ferguson could find a lot of opportunity in LA, whether by design or necessity. This is a rookie who could win some drafters their leagues. He's at least worth a late-round flier, especially in keeper leagues.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
All draft-position and fantasy scoring stats courtesy of Fantasy Pros on a full-PPR, 17-week basis