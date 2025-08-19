Should Rams Add Reinforcements at QB?
Matthew Stafford's back injury is a reason for concern for the Los Angeles Rams. He's a veteran quarterback who isn't very mobile. Even if he is available for the start of the season, one bad hit and it may tank their Super Bowl hopes.
If Stafford goes down with an injury, the Rams have competent backups such as Jimmy Garoppolo or Stetson Bennett, who have shown they are capable of keeping the team afloat if need be. However, come playoff time, the Rams may want someone who strikes more fear into the hearts of defenses.
While Kirk Cousins is far from a player who strikes fear into the heart of defenses, he could be the Rams' last-ditch effort to salvage their season if something were to happen to Stafford. LeeAnn Lowman of Pro Football Sports Network talks about what would go into trading for Cousins for the Rams.
Kirk Cousins
"Adding Cousins wouldn’t be cheap for any NFL team, let alone the Rams. Atlanta signed him to a four-year, $180 million deal that includes a $27.5 million base salary for this year, plus another $70 million owed in 2026 and 2027, and cap figures climbing from $40 million to $57.5 million. That’s a serious financial commitment for a 36-year-old quarterback who may not even end up starting in Los Angeles", says Lowman.
Honestly, there may be too much money wrapped up in Cousins' contract for it to be a viable option for the Rams. If they were to trade for him, it'd be with the expectation that Stafford is out for the season and they don't feel comfortable enough with their backup to let them ride it out for the rest of the season.
"There’s also no guarantee Cousins would want to leave Atlanta unless he’s sure he’ll be taking the starter job. Right now, it’s unclear if any team feels desperate enough to take on that kind of hit for a veteran quarterback waiting for another shot to prove he can still lead a team".
I just don't think Cousins would be the answer for the Rams. Even if he was on a cheaper deal, his time starting with the Atlanta Falcons looked inconsistent. There's a lot of talent on the Rams' offense that can make up for his faults, but I don't see how he's any better than someone like Garoppolo.
