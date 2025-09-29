Rams Answer Five Important Questions on Offense in Colts Win
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and during the course of their victory, the Rams' offense answered the call again and again. During the week, I posed five crucial questions. Here's how the Rams' answered.
1. How do you deal with the Colts' tough defensive front?
Get the ball out quickly and speed up the process. When the Rams upped the tempo, their passing offense was very difficult to stop with Puka Nacua benefitting from putting Indianapolis on the back foot.
The Rams decided to play their game and Kyren Williams has a wonderful day. While the Rams' offensive line did struggle at times, Williams himself was phenomenal. The quick-tempo offense gave the Rams the lead, and Williams put the game on ice.
2. Can the Rams run a strong passing offense against the Colts' veteran secondary?
Yes they can. The Rams struggled to consistently move the ball but they made the throws that were needed and Sean McVay dissected Lou Anarumo again in the same stadium McVay beat Anarumo in Super Bowl LVI.
Matthew Stafford had 375 passing yards with three touchdown throws to Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Tutu Atwell. Atwell's 88-yard score would be the decider.
3. Will Puka Nacua continue his hot start?
Yes he would. Nacua was a man on a mission, hauling in 13 catches on 15 targets for 170 yards. Playing in the slot, Matthew Stafford felt comfortable going to Nacua and for good reason. It appears Nacua is settling in fine to his new role within the offense.
4. Do the Rams have any intention of playing Terrance Ferguson before the BYE?
Probably not. Ferguson was inactive for the second straight game following the return of Colby Parkinson. While Ferguson is bound to get involved at some point, considering the Rams' next game is in four days before playing in Baltimore and London before their BYE, it's doubtful Ferguson will be active again unless an injury forces him into service.
5. Will the Rams' offensive line hold up?
No. Steve Avila would be the backup as Justin Dedich got his third straight start. The Rams offensive line struggled against the Colts, giving up three sacks and four tackles for loss.
