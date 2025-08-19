Rams Receive Optimistic Outlook for Week 1
The Los Angeles Rams were one of the most intriguing teams in the 2024 NFL season. They may have finished the year 10-7, upset the Minnesota Vikings in Wild Card Weekend, and given the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles their biggest scare of the playoffs in the Divisional Round, but they still showed plenty of cause for concern moving forward.
Firstly, they barely made it into the postseason. They finished with the exact same record as the Seattle Seahawks and were only given the edge due to a rare "strength of victory" tiebreaker. LA had the worst point differential of any playoff team by far at -19, with the second-worst team being the Houston Texans at even, and the Washington Commanders as the next NFC squad at +94.
The Rams weren't exactly inspiring on either side of the ball, but their offense was especially frustrating last season, particularly in the red zone. Now, quarterback Matthew Stafford has to stave off rumors of his regression and prove that he deserves the two-year, $84 million contract LA gave him this past spring.
Rams' Week 1 odds show belief that they'll be a competitive team in the 2025 NFL season
Part of the Los Angeles Rams' struggles on offense was due to the injuries that caused Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp to miss a combined 11 games. Now, they have a new lethal wide receiver duo, with Nacua back healthy and Davante Adams replacing Kupp opposite him.
Adams may be older than Kupp, but he's proven to be more durable and productive in the later years of their respective careers. He gives quarterback Matthew Stafford and Head Coach Sean McVay a new elite red zone target that should significantly raise their offensive ceiling.
On defense, the Rams will be hoping that their free agency additions in linebacker Nate Landman and DT Poona Ford can help stabilize a young but talented unit led by rookie standouts Jared Verse, Omar Speights, and Kamren Kinchens. So far, Vegas has been optimistic about LA's chances.
They're currently listed on FanDuel at -130 in their season opener against the Houston Texans, tagged as 2.5-point favorites. Those odds could change significantly if Matt Stafford is ruled out for Week 1 with a nagging back injury, though.
Still, opening as favorites over another projected playoff team is notable. The Rams clearly believe that they can still be a Super Bowl contender, or else they wouldn't have re-signed Stafford. Getting a Week 1 win over the Texans would go a long way towards affirming that belief.
