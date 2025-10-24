NFL Draft Prospects Rams Fans Should Watch For CFB Week 9
The Los Angeles Rams are off this week after their road trip and victory in London. With the players taking some much-needed rest, the rest of the front office is venturing off to key locations across the country to see the best NFL Draft prospects in their games for Week 9 of the college football season.
That specific season is ramping up, garnering more attention as teams vie for a spot in the playoffs. This is where the best of the best come to shine, but today, we focus on several players that must have Rams fans' attention for the upcoming weekend. Let's take a look at some key prospects to watch this weekend.
QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Once a top quarterback prospect heading into the regular season, Garrett Nussmeier has seen his stock tumble this season due to inconsistencies and possible undisclosed injuries. This is a talented passer who flashed in what could be called a rebound performance against Vanderbilt ahead of his titanic bout against No. 4 Texas A&M in Baton Rouge.
Nussmeier can throw some of the most beautiful passes to the middle of the field and play with magnificent anticipation and accuracy, but those moments have been too far in between. If he wants to continue to improve his stock, Nussmeier must maintain consistency for all four quarters against the last remaining unbeaten team in the SEC.
CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
One of the most underrated defenders in the country, Johnson is a quiet bird in San Diego but has the makings of a future starting cornerback in the NFL. He has a slender frame at six feet, 182 pounds, and has terrific short-area movement skills and a wonderful mirroring ability that could impress teams in need of an inside-out defensive back. Johnson will take on Fresno State in a Mountain West conference bout, looking to continue his path as a potential Day 2 selection and a player the Rams could utilize in their secondary.
OT Gennings Dunker, Iowa
Dunker's range from outside evaluators is all over the place, but most agree he is a Top-100 prospect for this year's draft. Rob Havenstein won't be around much longer, and general manager Les Snead must consider drafting his successor, and why not be the classic, old-school tone setter of Dunker, which the Rams could be intrigued by having. Dunker is a powerful player who plays with no-holds-barred, while also displaying a sense of technical ability in pass protection.
WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
As Tutu Atwell remains a pending free agent, the Rams could consider drafting his replacement this offseason in April's draft. Former N.C. State and current Aggies standout KC Concepcion is a true joystick who can be a nightmare to defend in space with awesome short-area quickness, change of direction, and natural separation skills as a pass-catcher that could be welcomed at the position in Los Angeles. He'll have a fun matchup against a stout LSU secondary that features top cornerback prospect Mansoor Delane.
