Rams Rally Around DB Set to Face His Former Team in Key Matchup
After spending week one on the bench, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams was forced into emergency action in week two and has been rapidly working to get back to his form in the early season.
In week six, Williams put forth his best performance of the season, helping the Rams ice away the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
However, his biggest challenge awaits as a week seven matchup against his former team could be the matchup he needs to secure his place as the Rams fanbase ramps up demands for an addition to the cornerback room, citing concerns from games against the Eagles and 49ers.
Shula on Williams
Earlier this week, Williams received a massive nod of approval from defensive coordinator Chris Shula.
“He played a great game and he's taken on a leadership role among those three guys," stated Shula. "[Assistant Head Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] does a great job where we come up with a plan and he feels the flow of the game and rolls them or based on matchups, wherever it was."
"It was really good because you could see in the first drive, they attacked him in the boundary and he was able to stand up and he made another really good play in the boot on the comeback. He played some really good football, played good clean ball and played calm out there and I’m happy for him.”
Redemption Season
Williams was another UDFA gem who stumbled his way into the Rams. After being signed by the Ravens in 2018 following the draft, he would make his professional debut on special teams before being waived to make room for a returning veteran defender.
The Rams claimed Williams off waivers and from 2018 to 2021, Williams helped the Rams make two Super Bowls, was the starter for the Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI, and was a solid rotational player who grew into a trusted starter.
After the Super Bowl, Williams went and got his money with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was released after two years, despite signing a three-year deal. The Rams re-signed Williams in 2024 and in London, after defeating the Ravens, Williams could give another one of his former teams a critical loss while helping elevate the Rams to heights he once helped take them to twice.
