Insider Look at What Rams' Defense Will Face vs. Jaguars
To get an inside look at what the Jacksonville Jaguars offense, led by former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen will be presenting on Sunday, I spoke to Jaguars On SI beat writer and editor John Shipley. In our discussion, Shipley, who has covered the team for years, shared his opinions on several advantages and issues the Rams may encounter on Sunday.
This is what Shipley had to say.
1. How much of a threat is Travis Etienne and his small frame against a defense that has played an All-Pro running back in four straight weeks?
"A legit one," stated Shipley. "Etienne is playing the best football of his career right now and is arguably as big of a reason for the Jaguars' running game resurgence as the offensive line has been. Plus, he has been dangerous on screens all year long. Etienne is a legit talent who the Rams will have to be prepared for all game long.
2. Can the Jaguars stop Byron Young from picking up a sack in a game for the first time this season?
"I doubt it," stated Shipley. "The Jaguars just allowed seven sacks and a boatload of pressures to a Seahawks defense that does not have a player as good at pass-rushing as Byron Young on it. Right tackle Anton Harrison has had a great year, but left tackle Walker Little is coming off one of the worst games of his career."
"Young is a talented and relentless pass-rusher and the Jaguars will have their backs against the wall all game as they try to slow him and the rest of the Rams' defensive line down while overseas in London."
3. Does Liam Coen have that killer edge to put the game away against this defense?
He does, and then some," claimed Shipley. "Coen is likely one of the most intense and fiery coaches in the entire NFL, even if people are still judging him for his silly gaffe at his opening press conference. He is always looking to put his foot on the opponent's throat."
"The issue for the Jaguars this year, though, has been more based on their execution. Self-inflicted mistakes and penalties have doomed the Jaguars at several key moments throughout the course of the year, and this once again was a major issue against the Seahawks.
4. Do the Rams corners have any chance of stopping the Jaguars' dominant wide receivers in this scheme?
"They do, because the Jaguars wide receivers have yet to be dominant," stated Shipley. "Travis Hunter has had elite flashes, but he has also struggled with getting the playbook and the nuances of the position completely as he navigates playing two different positions. Brian Thomas Jr. just had his best game of the year and has certainly improved in recent weeks, but the drops in critical moments of the game has been a key issue for the Jaguars in both of their losses this season. This duo is talented, but they have also made mistakes."
5. What version of Trevor Lawrence will we see on Sunday?
"Lawrence has had his two best games in the past two weeks, and he sure seems like he is starting to unlock the playmaking side of his skill set in Liam Coen's offense. With that said, he is not a surgical passer who is going to dice a defense up and down the field all game. He will make some big plays, but he will also make his fair share of mistakes."
