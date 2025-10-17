Rams Morning Report: Jared Verse Talks Trevor Lawrence
When the Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Jared Verse has a prime opportunity to make an impact on an international stage. He shared his thoughts this week on Trevor Lawrence and here's the latest with the Rams.
Verse on Lawrence
“He is a number one pick for a reason," stated Verse. "He can move well with his feet. He can get the first down. He's not easy to bring down. I think he can relate to a [Bills Quarterback] Josh Allen on that point. He's not one of those QBs where you just thud him up and he's going to fall to the ground. You have to actually hit him. You have to actually pull him to the ground. Also, his legs and his arm are something that you definitely have to be very keen on.”
Injuries
Puka Nacua and Rob Havenstein missed practice for the second straight day. Sean McVay spoke on if he'll play a player, even if they failed to record a single practice.
“I think it'd probably be tough to say," stated McVay. "I certainly don't want to pigeonhole myself into an approach like that, but I think that you would like him to be able to do that.”
If Nacua Misses Sunday's Game
If Nacua is unable to play, Jordan Whittington is expected to have a larger role in the offense. Whittington has made massive strides in his game and continues to earn the trust of the coaching staff.
“He did a nice job," stated McVay on Whittington's 2025 performance. "He's a stud. There are a lot of things that we ask him. He had to adjust to some different things on the fly. I think he's consistently delivered. Our snaps just based on them possessing the ball and some of the ways that the game unfolded were minimum and the approach that we took after we were able to jump up 14 points. It's a unique game. I thought he did a nice job. I love Jordan Whittington, what he's about. I was really pleased with [Wide Receiver] Konata Mumpfield coming in and playing in some different spots. He's another guy that I think is capable of handling more if that's what's required based on Puka’s availability. But I love Jordan Whittington. He did a good job.”
