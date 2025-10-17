Ram Digest

Rams Morning Report: Jared Verse Talks Trevor Lawrence

The Los Angeles Rams show respect to their week seven opponent

Brock Vierra

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Jared Verse has a prime opportunity to make an impact on an international stage. He shared his thoughts this week on Trevor Lawrence and here's the latest with the Rams.

Verse on Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to handoff during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He is a number one pick for a reason," stated Verse. "He can move well with his feet. He can get the first down. He's not easy to bring down. I think he can relate to a [Bills Quarterback] Josh Allen on that point. He's not one of those QBs where you just thud him up and he's going to fall to the ground. You have to actually hit him. You have to actually pull him to the ground. Also, his legs and his arm are something that you definitely have to be very keen on.”

Injuries

Puka Nacua and Rob Havenstein missed practice for the second straight day. Sean McVay spoke on if he'll play a player, even if they failed to record a single practice.

“I think it'd probably be tough to say," stated McVay. "I certainly don't want to pigeonhole myself into an approach like that, but I think that you would like him to be able to do that.”

If Nacua Misses Sunday's Game

If Nacua is unable to play, Jordan Whittington is expected to have a larger role in the offense. Whittington has made massive strides in his game and continues to earn the trust of the coaching staff.

Jordan Whittington
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson (31) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“He did a nice job," stated McVay on Whittington's 2025 performance. "He's a stud. There are a lot of things that we ask him. He had to adjust to some different things on the fly. I think he's consistently delivered. Our snaps just based on them possessing the ball and some of the ways that the game unfolded were minimum and the approach that we took after we were able to jump up 14 points. It's a unique game. I thought he did a nice job. I love Jordan Whittington, what he's about. I was really pleased with [Wide Receiver] Konata Mumpfield coming in and playing in some different spots. He's another guy that I think is capable of handling more if that's what's required based on Puka’s availability. But I love Jordan Whittington. He did a good job.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.