Rams Share Behind-the-Scenes Details from Baltimore Trip

The Los Angeles Rams have been quietly spending their time away from Baltimore, focusing on football

Brock Vierra

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams spoke about their week in Baltimore, talking about what they did with their day off and praising various staff members for providing a seamless transition regarding day-to-day operations.

Matthew Stafford

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

“Not a whole lot of action," stated Stafford. "I’m just kind of hanging out in the hotel watching tape and trying to get ready. It’s been pretty nondescript for me. I’m just getting ready to play ball, but this is really awesome. I came over here on Monday for our workout and then back again obviously today and it’s really cool to be here doing this.”

Jared Verse

Verse spoke on Thursday and talked about his night on the town with teammates. A reserved evening, the players relaxed before resuming their typical schedule.

“No, I didn’t. I had too much free time. I didn't really know what to do. I don’t know Baltimore like that and I’m not about to go find out [laughter] but it was cool. We just got to relax. Me and a couple of guys went to dinner and went to go bowling down the street so that was cool.”

Jared Verse
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Verse was asked who was the best bowler.

“Me. I could tell you who's not, [Cornerback] Emmanuel [Forbes Jr.] [laughter].”

Verse also commented on practicing at Camden Yards.

“Weird. It’s weird practicing on a baseball field, but it's been cool. People keep saying it feels like a bowl game.”

Chris Shula

The coaches weren't able to enjoy much free time.

Chris Shula
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Just trying to stay in our normal routine as much as possible," stated Shula. "Getting back there, we had our normal Wednesday night last night and we’re just getting in the flow. The operations team, everybody's done such a good job, our video people. I was telling my wife, we just have to show up, plug in our computers and it's like we're back at work. It's been very normal and it's a great place to be.”

Mike LaFleur

Mike LaFleur
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Well for coaches, a computer screen is a computer screen and a field is a field even though it's a little bit different, but you know what I mean by that," stated LaFleur. "Nothing different for us as coaches. It's really just the players on both sides getting acclimated to what the time zone is going to be, the time change and all those kinds of things and getting their bodies right. It's fun though. Players I do believe have really embraced this now.”

