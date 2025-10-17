One Rams Player Set to Boom Without Puka Nacua
The Los Angeles Rams are facing a tough task in Week 7. They're taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars, a fellow 4-2 team that's repeatedly proven that they're not an easy out this season. Not only are they battling a quality opponent, but they're also facing a geographical challenge.
The Rams are taking on the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London in their next game. It's technically a neutral site, but the Jags have played at least one game in the United Kingdom for over a decade now. Wembley has become Jacksonville's home away from home.
LA could also be without star wide receiver Puka Nacua, who injured his ankle in the Rams' last matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Nacua has been one of the best wideouts in the entire NFL this season, and his presence will be sorely missed against a solid Jaguars defense. However, one member of the Rams is set to benefit, at least in terms of fantasy football.
Could Davante Adams break out in Week 7?
There were concerns that Davante Adams could take a major step back in statistical production after signing on to become the WR2 for the Los Angeles Rams. However, he's still been an elite weapon, currently averaging 66 yards receiving on over four catches a game to go along with three total touchdowns.
In their last clash with the Baltimore Ravens, though, Adams couldn't step up in Puka Nacua's absence when he went out with an ankle injury. The Rams ultimately still got the win, but they'll want to see a lot more from Adams and the rest of the offense if Nacua has to miss any significant time. They'll need Adams to become a true WR1 again versus the Jacksonville Jaguars if Nacua is unavailable. NFL.com's Michael Florio believes he's up to the task:
"With Puka Nacua likely out for this London game, you should expect more targets to go to Davante Adams, who has already seen eight-plus targets in all but one game. He is the go-to guy in the red area and end zone, with the second-most end-zone targets in the NFL. Not only should volume be on his side, but he plays 84 percent of his snaps out wide, and the Jags have been cooked by out-wide receivers. They have allowed the most yards to out-wide receivers, and only one team is within 150 yards of them. Adams is a must-play across the pond this week."
