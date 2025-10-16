Rams Must Earn Optimism Shown in Week 7 Matchup

Puka Nacua A "Long Shot" For Week 7



ESPN's Jeremy Fowler hears that the Rams consider WR Puka Nacua (ankle) "a long shot" to play vs. the Jaguars this weekend. Fowler adds that Nacua "avoided major damage to his ankle." He gets a well-timed Week 8 bye and seemingly has a... pic.twitter.com/2EhltfK7Ij