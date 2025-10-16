Rams Must Earn Optimism Shown in Week 7 Matchup
The Los Angeles Rams are reeling a little bit. They're coming off a win, but it wasn't a very inspiring one, as they underwhelmed en route to a 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens sans Lamar Jackson and a host of other key players.
Before that game, they took a gut punch from the San Francisco 49ers. In Week 6, they fell to backup quarterback Mac Jones, who led a ramshackle offense to a surprising overtime win over the Rams, despite missing George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall.
Needless to say, the last two weeks haven't been the most encouraging stretch for LA. On top of only putting up 17 points on the Ravens' league-bottom defense, they also lost Puka Nacua to an ankle injury. He was able to return to the game against Baltimore, but was clearly hobbled and ineffective, leading to a questionable status for Week 7's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Can Rams prove optimism correct?
Despite their recent disappointments, the Los Angeles Rams still hold a lot of goodwill. After all, they're still 4-2 in the 2025 NFL season, have an elite offense featuring Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams, and field a mean pass rush. Between their star-studded offense and one of the best head coaches in Sean McVay leading the way, the Rams have all the makings of a true contender.
But the Jacksonville Jaguars are no easy out. They too have an impressive collection of talent, including Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., Josh Hines-Allen, and Jourdan Lewis, among others. Head Coach Liam Coen has gotten off to an impressive start in his first year at the helm, after earning the reputation as a top play-caller in the NFL. He's also a McVay disciple.
This London clash could turn out to be a classic and a statement game for whoever emerges victorious. FanDuel has the Rams favored by three points, listed at -148 on the moneyline.
This game features two elite units — the Rams' offense and the Jaguars' defense — and two questionable ones — the Jaguars' attack and the Rams' D — going head to head. It also has some notable injuries. Will Puka Nacua's injury or Devin Lloyd's mean more? The over/under is currently set at 44.5 points. Whoever comes out on top could assert themselves as contenders, and whoever falls short will have some soul-searching to do.
