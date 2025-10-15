Rams Named Week 6 Fantasy Losers Despite Win Over Ravens
After a highly encouraging start to the 2025 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams have taken some significant steps backward. They're actually coming off a win, edging past the Baltimore Ravens 17-3, but that unceremonious victory raised more questions than it did answers.
Head Coach Sean McVay's club is now coming off two straight humbling games. They lost to backup quarterback Mac Jones and an injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers team in overtime in Week 5. They followed that up with their middling performance against the Ravens.
Not only do they have to overcome some reeling momentum, but they also have to deal with a significant loss moving forward. Puka Nacua injured his ankle in the first half versus Baltimore. He was able to return in the third quarter, but looked clearly hampered and didn't record a single catch after his trip to the locker room.
Rams offense needs to find itself
Frankly, the Los Angeles Rams looked completely different without Puka Nacua — or while he was a shell of himself. He's now listed as day-to-day, but it's hard to imagine that they'll be fielding him out on a recovering ankle after an international flight to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
If he's unavailable, which is likely, the Rams must find a way to generate more offense than they did against the Baltimore Ravens. The Jaguars are coming off a tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks and will be looking to get right with a win at their home away from home. LA will have to lean on Matthew Stafford's developing connection with new wide receiver Davante Adams, who ESPN's Tristan H. Cockcroft called two of the biggest fantasy losers of Week 6:
"Puka Nacua's injury (see below) set the Rams' passing game back, despite what was an extremely favorable matchup on paper, as Stafford and Adams mustered only 9.34 and 7.9 PPR fantasy points, respectively. Adams had to tangle with CB Nate Wiggins, by far the Ravens' most effective defender in coverage this season, as the veteran wideout managed only two catches for 29 yards on five targets with Wiggins the nearest defender. Even if Nacua can't play in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the matchup is every bit as favorable (if not more so), meaning Stafford and Adams should rebound in a big way."
Cockcroft might be underrating the Jaguars' defense a bit here. They're currently 30th in passing yards allowed, but a large chunk of them have come on a handful of big plays. With Tyson Campbell gone and a full week of practice for Greg Newsome II, that might not be a viable tactic against Jacksonville for long. However, Devin Lloyd is out with a calf injury, which could open up opportunities over the middle of the field for Stafford and Adams.
