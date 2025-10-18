Los Angeles Rams: Three Key Matchups vs. Jaguars
The Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars face off in London, England, for a big-time matchup between two of the NFC and AFC's best teams. Head coach Sean McVay is looking for a rebound and some consistency on offense despite a blowout road win in Baltimore, facing his former protege, Liam Coen.
The Jaguars will put up a major fight with talent on both sides of the ball. This is a difficult matchup for the Rams as the "away" team in Jacksonville's annual home game in the United Kingdom. If Los Angeles is to win, these are the three key matchups that could score them that.
Rams Defensive Line vs. Jaguars Offensive Line
Defensive coordinator Chris Shula is licking his chops at the idea that his defensive line will be playing an offensive front that gave up seven sacks and a plethora of pressures a week ago. With Byron Young and Jared Verse playing at high levels, Jacksonville's edge blockers could be in for a rough day, especially after an underwhelming display from left tackle Walker Little.
The same can be said for the interior of the Jaguars' offensive line. Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and Poona Ford will be looking for opportunities to have productive days of their own against an inconsistent line. A dominant day here spells victory for Los Angeles.
Rams offensive tackles vs. Jaguars pass rush
Rob Havenstein will be out once more this week as injuries continue to plague the veteran right tackle, leaving Alaric Jackson and Warren McClendon as the starters on the offensive edge. Their matchup is against arguably the second-best pass rush duo in the NFL behind Young and Verse, Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
Given that Jackson and McClendon have practiced against the former two, they may seem more prepared for this matchup than others. Yet, these are going to be two of the best rushers the Rams could face moving forward. Slowing Walker and Hines-Allen down would be huge for quarterback Matthew Stafford and lead to another productive game that could keep him at the top of the NFL's passing yards leaderboard.
Rams DB Quentin Lake vs. Jaguars WRs Travis Hunter and Parker Washington
Lake has been the standout defensive back for the Rams defense this season. He has been all over the field as a nickel, box, and split defender, making plays on all three levels with improved coverage prowess and his first career interception last week. However, he'll be challenged in his shell responsibilities against the best run-after-catch and slot playmakers on the Jaguars roster.
Travis Hunter and Parker Washington have been outstanding in moments this season, reliable when targeted, and generating tons of yards after the catch. Lake is an excellent tackler in space and disciplined in his shell assignments, but faces two different skill sets that create space and separation. The Rams' top defensive back will look to guard his area at will against these Jaguars pass-catchers.
