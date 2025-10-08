Ram Digest

Five Lessons Rams Learned About Jaguars on Monday Night

The Los Angeles Rams learned their week seven opponents aren't to be taken lightly

Brock Vierra

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the NFL when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in their week five home contest. The Rams are set to play the Jaguars in under two weeks and when the team makes the trip to London, they have five lessons to think about.

Liam Coen is special

The Jaguars are 4-1 with wins over the Chiefs and 49ers. The offense is humming, the defense is hitting and the entire team is playing with this we're better than you confidence that stems from Coen. I don't know why things didn't work out in 2022 when he was with the Rams in the way that let to his departure but it's that departure that has framed the modern look of Jacksonville.

Trevor Lawrence is playing his best ball since Clemson

Lawrence made the mistake of not returning to Clemson for his senior season as the decision to simply pursue his dream would put him in the clutches of Urban Meyer and his once game-changing confidence was lost.

Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates his game-winning touchdown as tight end Hunter Long (84) reacts during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was partially restored under Doug Pederson but his ability to change the narrative of a game on a dime, to be that leader, that promise he held as a generational talent, that promise was like Atlantis, a simple tale of the past. That tale came true on Monday with a performance that emulated his legendary 2019 Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State.

Travis Etienne might be the toughest running back challenge for the Rams' defense this season

Which is crazy to say because they've played Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb, and Christian McCaffrey this season but the defense has been so keyed into those styles of runners and will do so again with Derrick Henry this week, it's the small shifty backs that are the true threats.

Travis Etienne
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Tony Pollard put 92 yards on 20 carries up against the Rams and Liam Coen produces 1,000 yards rushers. Coen's offense turned Bucky Irving from a mid-round draft pick to one of the best running backs in the NFL within months and he's doing it again with Etienne.

Anthony Campanile is the most underrated defensive coordinator in the NFL

The Jaguars defense is about to enter their fourth era of defensive dominance. Once was during Tom Coughlin's tenure as coach, and again when Coughlin was an executive. Another was with Jack Del Rio. Those eras coincide with the franchise's best successes.

Anthony Campanile
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile looks on during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Devin Lloyd has been a revelation as their defensive line continues their strong play upfront. They have just as much talent as the Rams front seven and the secondary the fan base is demanding the Rams to acquire.

The Jaguars have the best secondary the Rams will play against before the BYE

Travis Hunter is finding his rhythm, Jourdan Lewis might be one of the best signings of the summer, Tyson Campbell is staying healthy, and Campanile's scheme is effective. They dial up interception inducing looks. They're dangerous.

