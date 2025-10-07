Rams' Ex-Super Bowl Champion Suspended By NFL
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and Super Bowl LVI champion Odell Beckham Jr announced he has been suspended by the NFL for the use of performance enhancing drugs, as he announced during his appearance on The Pivot.
Beckham has not played in the NFL since December 13th, 2024, after he asked for and was granted a release from the Miami Dolphins. Since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, a game in which Beckham took over before suffering the injury, he has since struggled to return to his All-Pro form. After sitting out the 2022 season, recovering from injury, he joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, helping the team make the AFC Championship before his stint with the Dolphins.
Details on the Suspension
Beckham, who has expressed a desire to play in the NFL again, has been suspended for six games. Beckham stated he never intended to take any PEDs and did not take any knowingly.
The ban stems from a failed drug test during his time with the Dolphins and runs into late November. Beckham went on to state he wishes to return for a playoff run, continuing to perpetuate his desire to play.
How Does This Affect The Rams
It doesn't. The Rams have not expressed any interest publicly regarding re-signing Beckham in years and they currently have six wide receivers on the roster with two that they use religiously in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington share the WR3 role based on what the Rams want to do offensively and the flow of the game, thus there is no need for a player like Beckham right now.
However, there is still over 12 weeks left in the NFL season, plus the potential of the playoffs if the Rams go that far and as the Rams have displayed in these past four years, stemming from Robert Woods in 2021 and Cooper Kupp for the last three seasons, wide receiver injuries happen suddenly and the Rams need a player who understands their system.
Beckham could come into play once his suspension expires because that's is likely the only time the Rams could need him but at this point, it's less than a ten percent chance he plays for Los Angeles again. However, you never know.
