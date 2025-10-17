Rams Sound Off on Perils of Playing in Europe
The Los Angeles Rams finally make their return to international play when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in week seven action from London. It is the Rams' first game overseas since 2019, and the game is jumpstarting their return to being an international brand as the team is set to play in Australia next season.
Before the Rams fly out, both quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke about the trip, sharing their thoughts on the annual event.
Matthew Stafford
“Yeah, I don't know. I've only been a part of two," stated Stafford." It's been 10 years. I don't usually wake up for the, what time is it on in the west coast? It’s 6:30 a.m., so that's a tough wake up sometimes on game day. It is difficult to travel that far and play there's no question about it. It's nice being able to go from the east coast and get over there and not make it from the west coast all the way there. I couldn't put my finger on it either. I was a part of one."
"We were down 24-3 at halftime, came back and won the game. The second one we got beat by the Chiefs pretty handily. We had a coordinator change on the way to London, which was less than ideal. I don't know. It's a long way to go. It’s a different venue and different place. We’re playing a team that has been over there a lot and goes over there a lot so it's a challenge for us.”
Mike LaFleur
“It's ball," stated LaFleur. "I’m serious. I don't know another better way of answering that other than it’s still ball. I think it's just gotten better just like a Thursday night game has gotten better through the years. Again, the guys, the coaches and the organizations are learning how to adjust to this. What's cool is both teams are going through it so not one team has the advantage over the other. But no, I think it's real NFL football, just over across the pond.”
The Rams will spend less than two days in London, flying back to Los Angeles right after the game. The Rams will have a BYE week in week eight.
