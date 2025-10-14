Ram Digest

Breaking Down the Keys Rams Used to Defeat Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams put the ball in trusted hands to pick up their fourth win of the season

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) speaks with head coach Sean McVay during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Baltimore Ravens in week six NFL action on Sunday.

Last week, I posed five keys the Rams would need to follow to win the game. Let's see how they did.

1. Let Matthew Stafford lead the way

The Rams gave Stafford the ball and he engineered a winning effort. The pass cracked open the run, especially after Kyren Williams' massive catch on fourth down and the Rams would then work their play action offense off the run.

While it wasn't the prettiest of games, Stafford was efficient and the Rams won.

2. Scheme up Kyren Williams into open space while using the tight ends to crack the center of the defense

While I wouldn't say the center was exposed in the way I thought it could be, Williams and Blake Corum did set up the tight ends. Williams' usage in the pass game has been huge for the Rams, allowing the run and then the play-action attack as mentioned.

Tyler Higbee picked up his first score of the season because of the Rams' sequencing.

3. Do not let Cooper Rush feel comfortable moving the pocket

While Rush and the Ravens offense did threaten at times, they kept Rush in the pocket, and the offensive output was minimal at best. The Rams did everything they needed to do, and despite Tyler Huntley advancing the ball up the field when he came in for Rush, the Rams' discipline showed against both quarterbacks as they were held to three total points.

4. Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers must go down

Derrick Henry was causing issues at first and was the first man to run for over 100 yards against the Rams this season. However, the Rams would corral him, not allowing Henry to penetrate the endzone.

The Rams did the same with Flowers, forcing one fumble before Flowers would commit another despite not being touched. They squashed momentum and thus handed victory to their team.

5. Take points as they come

So as it turns out, there's one flawed point with this plan and that's the Rams' kicking game. The Rams couldn't take three points when it was gifted to them on Joshua Karty's first field goal attempt and nearly squandered another oppertunity for three again.

The kicking game is so inefficient, Sean McVay went for it on fourth and three instead of attempting a field goal from Baltimore's six-yard line to go up three possessions in the fourth quarter. This is red alert levels of bad.

