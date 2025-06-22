REPORT: Jaire Alexander Almost Signed With NFC Foe
When Jaire Alexander departed the Green Bay Packers, the Rams had an inside track if they wished to acquire his services. His stint in Wisconsin lasted the entire tenure of Matt LaFleur, the Packers head coach and a former Sean McVay assistant with the Rams.
The franchise elected not to go after Alexander, opting to move forward with their current crop of defensive backs despite clamoring from some within the fan base.
Alexander eventually signed with the Baltimore Ravens, reuniting with his collegiate teammate Lamar Jackson, having a relationship with the two-time MVP stemming from their time at Louisville together.
However, while the Rams didn't go after Alexander, ESPN's Jeremy Jeremy Fowlersaid Friday on NFL Live that Alexander, considered the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins before joining the Ravens.
Alexander signed a one-year deal with Baltimore.
"There were some other teams involved," Fowler said. "I was told Alexander thought about the Atlanta Falcons, where he had some relationships to the coaching staff there."
In a report by Atlanta Falcons On SI's Daniel Flick, Alexander has a connection with a Jerry Gray, thus establishing his connection to Raheem Morris and also the Rams, if they ever needed to explore talks with Alexander.
"Man, I was sad -- I almost shed a tear," Alexander said about Gray's departure in the summer of 2023. "Coach Gray, he's helped me out through a lot. I mean, he's gotten me pretty much to where I'm at. I'm not saying him solely, but he's helped me out a lot. It was sad, but I'll see him again though."
The Coach Gray Alexander is reffering to in Jerry Gray, Alexander's former defensive backs coach in Green Bay and current assistant head coach of the Falcons.
Gray, a former first-round pick by the Rams in 1985, played defensive back for the franchise from 1985-1991 where he earned four Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections.
So there are several avenues if the Rams wish to explore talks should Alexander's time in Baltimore come to a close.
Based off what was reported, here's my take. If the Falcons were in on Alexander, they're likely out on Jalen Ramsey. Why go with the cheaper solution with notable injury problems if Ramsey is right there, unless you're not interested in him?
The Dolphins must feel confident that they'll move Ramsey soon, considering their interest in adding another high-profile corner. Something to think about.
