How Rams Followed Keys to Victory Against Titans
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans 33-19 last Sunday. Before the game, I named five keys to victory. Let's see if the Rams followed them and what happened.
1. The Titans' right side of their offensive line is a collapsing wall and must be exploited
Byron Young made sure the Titans' paid for their offensive line issues as the son of Tennessee was the star man in his team's victory. A perpetual force, we didn't see Young move around as much as he did against the Texans and there was a reason and that reason was that Young was bullying the right side of the offensive line.
Two sacks and a game-changing forced fumble.
2. Cam Ward constantly pats the ball before he throws it
Ward did it, and in the end, it somewhat mattered. Yes, there were times the defense could read the pass because of the pat, but did it do much? Ward was placing the ball on the money with consistency, making unreal throws after one another. He was a man possessed.
3. Darrell Baker Jr is susceptible to the double move
It wasn't Baker but L'Jarius Sneed instead who got caught. With the Rams up 20-16, right after Byron Young stripped sacked Cam Ward, the next score could decide the game. The Rams on third and five from the Tennessee 16-yard line, had Adams stutter step on Sneed before Adams burned him for the game-clinching score.
4. Have Byron Young spy Ward on passing downs
Whatever Young was asked to do, he did as he was the Rams' best defender on Sunday. Multiple sacks, continued pressure and Ward was unable to effectively advance the ball with his feet. All in all, that's a really good day.
Young and Josaiah Stewart were causing Ward nightmares with their continued assault on the quarterback.
5. Break Brian Callahan
It did not happen. While the Rams pulled away in the end, the game was a phenomenal performance from Callahan and his roster. In the end, it was inexperience and a certain lack of quality in specific areas, a lack perpetuated by multiple injuries, that saw Tennessee on the losing end of the game.
Callahan fought till the end with Ward and Elic Ayomanor putting in heroic performances.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE