How Rams Followed Keys to Victory Against Titans

The Los Angeles Rams stuck to their guns and used their experience to defeat the Tennessee Titans with a late surge

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan shake hands after the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans 33-19 last Sunday. Before the game, I named five keys to victory. Let's see if the Rams followed them and what happened.

1. The Titans' right side of their offensive line is a collapsing wall and must be exploited

Byron Young made sure the Titans' paid for their offensive line issues as the son of Tennessee was the star man in his team's victory. A perpetual force, we didn't see Young move around as much as he did against the Texans and there was a reason and that reason was that Young was bullying the right side of the offensive line.

Byron Young
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the first quarter at Niss / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two sacks and a game-changing forced fumble.

2. Cam Ward constantly pats the ball before he throws it

Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) tries to escape the Los Angeles Rams defense during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ward did it, and in the end, it somewhat mattered. Yes, there were times the defense could read the pass because of the pat, but did it do much? Ward was placing the ball on the money with consistency, making unreal throws after one another. He was a man possessed.

3. Darrell Baker Jr is susceptible to the double move

L'Jarius Sneed
Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) heads off the field after a goal-line stop against the p/ during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wasn't Baker but L'Jarius Sneed instead who got caught. With the Rams up 20-16, right after Byron Young stripped sacked Cam Ward, the next score could decide the game. The Rams on third and five from the Tennessee 16-yard line, had Adams stutter step on Sneed before Adams burned him for the game-clinching score.

Davante Adams
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

4. Have Byron Young spy Ward on passing downs

Whatever Young was asked to do, he did as he was the Rams' best defender on Sunday. Multiple sacks, continued pressure and Ward was unable to effectively advance the ball with his feet. All in all, that's a really good day.

Byron Young
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Young and Josaiah Stewart were causing Ward nightmares with their continued assault on the quarterback.

5. Break Brian Callahan

It did not happen. While the Rams pulled away in the end, the game was a phenomenal performance from Callahan and his roster. In the end, it was inexperience and a certain lack of quality in specific areas, a lack perpetuated by multiple injuries, that saw Tennessee on the losing end of the game.

Brian Callahan
Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Callahan fought till the end with Ward and Elic Ayomanor putting in heroic performances.

