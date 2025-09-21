Five First Half Rams-Eagles Observations
The Los Angeles Rams have had themselves a half against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's five observations from the dominant showing.
1. Davante Adams is a difference maker
It's clear that the Eagles' defense can be defeated through running the ball and then targeting Davante Adams downfield. This first time the Rams did that, Adams scored a beautiful touchdown against Reed Blankenship and when they did it again, Adams drew a defensive pass interference on Quinyon Mitchell.
2. The Rams still don't know how to successfully sequence red zone plays
The Rams entered the red zone for the first time in the game and immediately attempt to force a pass to Davante Adams. I don't hate the call to pass the ball but not like that and not to the most obvious target. While the Rams did use the run on following plays, a penalty would force a field goal.
While it's easy to Monday Morning quarterback, a simple play action before throwing the ball to Williams in the flat could be everything. Simply introducing the concept should stretch the Eagles' defense enough to find Adams on the inside.
On their second drive, the Rams stalled out again, forcing another field goal.
3. The lack of enforcement regarding illegal procedures committed during the tush push play is unacceptable
While Coleman Shelton committed a clear penalty to wipe a Kyren Williams rushing touchdown off the board, one has to feel some type of way since the Eagles clearly committed a false start on their first drive, while using the tush push play.
So the refs can clearly enforce penalties in the trenches but only when the Rams do it? While that may make me sound like a Rams homer, it gets to a point before something needs to be said.
4. Kyren Williams is finding his grove
Williams had his best first-half of the season, looking explosive and effective. The Rams did a great job mixing in Blake Corum into the rotation and for the first time in a long time, the Rams have a true 1-2 running back punch.
Williams' usage, pace, and execution have been stellar.
5. Let the Eagles offense punch themselves out
The Eagles have made it clear. They can not handle the pass rush and Saquon isn't easily slipping away from their graps. Let them set themselves up into second and third and long situations before unleashing the blitz on Hurts.
