Rams' Week 3 Inactives Contain Some Big Names
The Los Angeles Rams revealed their week three inactives for their contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Week 3 Inactives
OLB Nick Hampton
QB Stetson Bennett
TE Terrance Ferguson
OL D.J. Humphries
OL Steve Avila
Instant Analysis
Hampton, Bennett, and Avila aren't surprising. Hampton was ruled out on Saturday with an illness, while Bennett is the Rams' QB3, and Avila was doubtful coming into the game, not having practiced all week.
Ferguson is a bit of a surprise but Colby Parkinson's return likely played a big factor in the decision. The Rams have Justin Dedich and Beaux Limmer active for the first time all season, as both men switched places during the first two weeks. This also means the Rams are proceeding with Warren McClendon Jr and David Quessenberry as their backup tackles.
McVay on Ferguson
Despite being a second round pick and the Rams' first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Terrance Ferguson has been used sparingly in the early season. I asked Sean McVay about that and Ferguson's development plan.
“We'll see. I thought it was a hell of a play that he made on the blocked extra point to be able to go track that thing down," stated McVay. "Like I mentioned to you guys postgame, he's done a really good job. I think it's a case-by-case thing. He ended up playing on third downs a lot of the time yesterday.
The ball didn’t necessarily find him, but he did a good job. I think it'll only be an incremental build. I was really pleased with [Tight End] Tyler Higbee yesterday. [Tight End] Davis Allen just continues to find the end zone. Those guys did a nice job. With what Terence had, I think he's only going to be a guy that's going to continue to improve and we want to continue to find ways to get him involved. What does that look like? It’s hard for me to say until we really get a game plan together this week.”
McVay on Early Games
I also asked McVay is there is a way he approachs back-to-back cross country trips with 10:00 AM PST kickoffs.
“It's another game," stated McVay. "I love kicking off at 10:00 a.m. in our heads. You don't have time to overthink stuff. You get up early, you get a little caffeine in you, some sun on your face, and let's roll out the ball and let's go play the best we can. We try not to make it a bigger deal than it is. What I did learn during COVID, when we were forced to travel just the day before, guys like staying in their rhythm and routine, sleeping in their own beds, getting their body work or whatever it is that their Friday rhythm and routine is.
[It’s] another long flight, but another opportunity for us to get up and try to go play well in the three-hour window that we're allotted. It’s an excellent, excellent challenge. It's going to be a great atmosphere and environment. I think there can be a lot made about when you are and when you aren't. The team that plays the best in that three-hour window of time goes and gets the result they want.”
