5 Lessons Rams Learned About Themselves in Week 2
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams walked away from Nashville with their second win of the season and five new lessons about their team. Here's what they learned.
1. The Rams need to give Blake Corum more snaps
Corum's insertion into the game was the breath of fresh air that the Rams' offense needed to put the game on ice. Corum needs to get more opportunities, especially as the season goes on.
2. Byron Young and Nate Landman are must-keep on the defense
Young's role has extended to not just being a dominant edge player, but also he's stepped into the Michael Hoecht role and improved the potential of the job immediately.
Nate Landman was the continued force the Rams needed, recovering the football that Young forced out. Landman is on a one-year deal, and Young is eligible for an extension after the season. These are deals to prioritize.
3. When in doubt, Davante Adams
When given space to run, there is no threat in the NFL quite like Adams. Not only does he have the route running ability of the game's top receivers, his big frame, strong hands, and veteran mindset makes him a unique talent that is often open.
Adams is getting back into his rhythm, so keep targeting the All-Pro.
4. Kamren Kinchens is a superstar
Kinchens was once again the Rams' premier defender up top and while Elic Ayomanor did enter the end zone, it took a throw only three to six people on the planet can make in order to get there. Kinchens has been a star, limiting the field of play and being one of the main reasons why the team has maintained its dome defense.
5. The Red Zone approach needs Jarquez Hunter
Success in the red zone is one part scheme, another part attitude. With a shrinking field, the ability to create space becomes less possible with each gained yard so physicality is needed to force openings.
The Rams need a player like Hunter on the field to simply blast the interior of the defense, softening them up for a Davante Adams pass. If the linebackers do not fear getting hit, they are more able to be effective threats against the pass due to their body positioning.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE